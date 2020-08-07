AnyCurb to provide ecobee SmartThermostat with every home purchase, bringing enhanced comfort and energy savings to their homebuyers

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyCurb will begin offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control for free to homebuyers with the purchase of a home with an AnyCurb real estate agent.

The Data-Driven Real Estate Brokerage, which seeks to increase housing supply by making off-market homes attainable for homebuyers, announced the incentive program earlier this week. The goals of this program are to promote sustainability, increase homebuyer savings, and incorporate the benefits of data into households.

According to ecobee : "Heating and cooling costs account for between 40% and 50% of a typical home's overall energy costs, and an ecobee smart thermostat can save a homeowner an average of 23% on those costs."

Their free software upgrade, eco+ unlocks energy savings by using data to make recommendations and adjustments for humidity, real-time energy demand, and peak/off-peak electricity pricing.

"After speaking with ecobee last week, we're excited to offer this benefit to our clients. This will help homeowners save tremendously on their energy costs, and improve their homeownership experience with smart home products. In the end, it will also increase the value of their home whenever they are ready to move again. It's a no-brainer," said Danyal Ali, founder, and CEO of AnyCurb.

Adding a smart home device is proven to increase a home's value. AnyCurb deploys other data-backed methods to increase a home's value when the home is ready for a sale. These methods include complimentary 3D tours, virtual staging technology, and curb-appeal assist in each and every listing. These methods are proven to maximize the sales price and reduce the total market time for a home.

This consistency is currently lacking in the overall market. "We found that 63% of active listings (48% of million-dollar plus) in Illinois do not have a virtual tour, and that lack of consistency is shocking given it's advantages. We want to bring an upscale consistency into the home sale process to reduce homeowner stress and maximize value," added Danyal Ali.

About AnyCurb

Headquartered in Chicagoland, AnyCurb believes that freedom of information should drive efficiencies in marketplaces, and is focused on creating tools to help consumers and agents navigate the unpredictable world of real estate. AnyCurb is an Illinois licensed real estate brokerage and online platform.

SOURCE AnyCurb

Related Links

http://anycurb.com

