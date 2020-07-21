AnyCurb.com Increases Housing Selection for Homebuyers with Launch of Innovative Real Estate Platform

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers continue to be limited by the lack of housing inventory. However, Chicago's Tech-Enabled Brokerage, AnyCurb discovered that there may be additional inventory hiding in plain sight.

"We found that 42% of homeowners would sell their home if presented with a fair-market offer. Consumers and real estate professionals are accustomed to viewing the world in terms of a buyer's market, or a seller's market...when what needs to exist is a fair market," said Danyal Ali, founder, and CEO of AnyCurb.

Danyal started AnyCurb in Naperville with a mission to create a more efficient real estate marketplace. Drawing from personal experience, Danyal's family wanted to downsize but were always limited by the stressors of selling. His experience paired with an analytical background led Danyal down a path of discovery to better understand the number of families facing the same circumstances.

These discoveries, detailed in AnyCurb's research titled "Improving the Home Shopping Experience by Dramatically Increasing Housing Supply," led the company to create a brokerage that empowers agents with predictive analytics and allows them to pursue off-market properties during the search for their client's dream home.

"Had this model existed in the past, our home would have sold. We were ready to sell for some time, and were just waiting for that door-knock that never came," said Danyal.

As people reconsider their housing needs in both location and size given the COVID environment, homesellers are hesitant to sell due to increased social distancing measures and fear of in-person interaction. This has created constraints in the real estate marketplace. AnyCurb began refining it's door-knocking model prior to the COVID environment, making it uniquely positioned to address these atypical supply and demand issues.

"The democratization of real estate data has historically transformed the industry. Our approach aims to increase liquidity and enable a fair market for an asset category whose price has been plagued by mistiming, as well as supply and demand divergence," said Jim Osmani, COO and Managing Broker of AnyCurb.

About AnyCurb

Headquartered in Chicagoland, AnyCurb was created by Danyal Ali, most recently Vice President of Strategy & Analytics at Gympass (a SoftBank & General Atlantic backed company). AnyCurb believes that freedom of information should drive efficiencies in marketplaces, and is focused on creating tools to help consumers and agents navigate the unpredictable world of real estate. AnyCurb is currently hiring brokers that share their passion for data and real estate.

SOURCE AnyCurb

Related Links

http://anycurb.com

