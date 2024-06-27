Anyehara De Los Santos Launches Educational Medicare Podcast

BRONX, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Medicare consultant Anyehara De Los Santos is thrilled to announce the launch of her groundbreaking podcast, 'The Medicare Map.' Set to premiere on major platforms, including iHeart, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, 'The Medicare Map' aims to revolutionize the airwaves with its blend of insightful content and invaluable insights into Medicare myths.

With over 66 million people currently enrolled in Medicare, the program serves as a cornerstone of healthcare for a significant portion of the US population.

Anyehara De Los Santos, a seasoned Benefits Consultant and Medicare Sales Representative based in the Bronx, New York, brings a wealth of experience and passion for healthcare advocacy to her podcast. Raised in a community-focused environment, she sincerely appreciated healthcare's pivotal role in enhancing individuals' lives and supporting families.

Her journey began with secondary education at Liceo Manuel De Jesus Ciprian Valdez in 2003, laying a solid foundation for her future endeavors. Throughout her academic and professional career, Anyehara has cultivated essential skills and knowledge for success in the healthcare insurance industry.

Having spent 12 years at WellCare Health Plans as a Medicare Benefits Consultant, Anyehara honed her expertise in sales strategies, customer satisfaction, and navigating complex Medicaid and Medicare services. She is widely recognized for her commitment to delivering exceptional service standards amidst evolving regulatory landscapes.

"In launching 'The Medicare Map,' I aim to demystify the complexities of Medicare for industry professionals and patients alike," Anyehara De Los Santos shared. "This podcast is the culmination of over a decade of experience, lessons learned, and the joy of serving as a Medicare consultant. I am excited to embark on this journey with my listeners, offering technical guidance and an insider's perspective on healthcare advocacy. Together, we will navigate The Medicare Map, one episode at a time."

An estimated 10,000 individuals turn 65 daily and become eligible for Medicare, underscoring the program's continuous growth and evolving needs.

For more information about 'The Medicare Map' and to tune in to insightful episodes, listen for free on Spotify.

