Anymedi, Presenting AI-based 3D Surgical Applications at 'RSNA 2019'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANYMEDI participated in AI showcase of RSNA 2019 (Radiological Society of North America), held in Chicago, U.S. from December 1st to 6th, exhibiting patient-specific surgical applications based on AI, 3D printing and AR/VR technologies.

As a solution applier and software developer, Anymedi globally provides patient & surgeon-specific medical devices powered by AI, through a secured cloud platform. It supports full cycle of product development from finding new clinical items to commercialization, approvals, and reimbursement.

Anymedi's service is providing the patient-specific medical devices such as Patient-specific Surgical Simulators, Patient-specific Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants, and Educational Simulators in beauty and disease sectors. Representative products are "Simulator for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD)," "Surgical Guide for Breast Conserving Surgery," and "Nasal implant for rhinoplasty - Innofit."

Simulator for CHD acquired world-first reimbursement about 3D printed patient-specific simulator in Rep. of Korea, presenting the possibility of commercialization of surgical visualization technology within the national insurance system.

Pediatric cardiac surgery has its own difficulties that in most of the cases multiple procedures shall have proceeded in a single occasion, or surgery can be performed several times. And simulator for CHD helps radiologists and surgeons to identify the anatomical structure of the congenital malformation in ahead of the surgery, so they can prepare the solution for the potential issues that may occur during surgery.

The visualization can be provided either via 3D printing or VR/AR techniques, in rather complex cases surgeons may perform pre-surgical hand-on (incision and suturing) to determine the surgical procedures. Or in more typical cases surgeons and radiologists can discuss the procedure with only 3D graphic models in VR/AR.

Both of the visualization techniques are expected to help the surgeons and radiologists to reduce surgery time, side effects and complications.

In recognition of this technology, Anymedi was awarded the commendation from the minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Rep. of Korea.

Another representative product is Surgical Guide for Breast Conserving Surgery(BCS), created from patient's MRI images. It is to create a kind of patient & surgeon-tailored 3-dimensional surgical blueprint. This device enables surgeons to accurately visualize the incision boundaries of the tumor in the operation room as a form of 3D object.

Place the guide on the area of surgery, and mark incision lines around the tumor on skin. Mark the incision boundary inside of the body by Injecting blue dye along the side post around the tumor. Take the guide off from the surgical area. Proceed incision procedure following the guidelines marked.

The MRI image scan of patient are segmented, registered to construct the 3D graphical modeling of tumor incision boundary, and is approved by surgeon. Anymedi shapes the 3D spatial information changes based on changes in posture from prone to supine with the technology through the AI algorithms with data of over 150 breast cancer cases.

Recently, the initial clinical outcomes of this device were published1 in the relevant SCI journal ' Scientific Report' . Also, a multi-centered clinical trial started, with the support of the '3D Printing Demonstration Project' grant funded by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Rep. of Korea. Under this project, Anymedi leads multi-centered, randomized clinical trials on surgical guide for 500 breast cancer patients, with the top 4 hospitals in Rep. of Korea Asan Medical Center, Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung Medical Center, and Severance Hospital.

The Nasal implant for rhinoplasty – Innofit is an anatomically customized silicone implant that enables surgeons to make an accurate surgical plan and reduce surgery time and recovery period. It will be a paradigm shift in Rhinoplasty. It is now possible for surgeons to create unique shapes for each customer through Anymedi's virtual surgery software.

Introducing Anymedi Solution

Anymedi provides patient-specific medical devices based on 3D printing and AI technology, with enhanced convenience of global users through a cloud platform-based e-commerce site. The service of the company includes reliable medical image labeling, 3D graphical modeling, and visualization services for various clinical applications.

The company also has an R&D center within the Asan Medical Center, collecting experiences & knowledge from more than 700 customized clinical applications with various hospitals and clinics. With a strong track record on the clinical application and bed-side affinity, Anymedi will keep its philosophy, "help people, grow together".

Press kit link: http://rsna.vporoom.com/Anymedisolutions

1 Ho Son, Hak Hee Kim, Joon Beom Seo, Sung-Bae Kim, Gyung-YubGong, Guk Bae Kim, Sangwook Lee, Seung Hyun Choi & Sei HyunAhn. "MRI-based 3D-printed surgical guides for breast cancer patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy." Scientific Reports 9, no. 1 (2019): 1-6.

