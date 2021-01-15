Anyone for Fewer Dishes and Easier Dinner Decisions? New Tyson® Brand Fresh Meal Shortcuts Offer Delicious Comfort Food Classics without the Effort

Cooking and preparing meals from home has increased 67-percent since COVID-19 began. After months of home-cooked meals, families are turning to prepared foods and easy prep meals as a way to save time and spice up their nightly dinner menus. In addition, 60-percent of home cooks report they rely on Instant Pots ® or similar appliances for their cooking routine for the simplicity, versatility, and convenience of making, flavorful meals with less cleanup.

"Families everywhere are looking for their next great-tasting dinner solution," said Steve Silzer, senior marketing director for Tyson Brand. "It was important for us to offer our new varieties of fresh meal shortcuts to cut down on the time spent chopping and stirring so families can spend more time together at the table enjoying comfort food classics."

Varieties include:

Tyson® Instant Pot® Kits

The prepped, fresh Creamy Chicken & Noodle Casserole kit cooks in just 20 minutes. Featuring Tyson no antibiotics ever, fresh chicken, a flavorful seasoning and egg noodles, the kit provides six servings with 20g of protein per serving. Available nationally at select retailers.

The Creamy Stroganoff Beef & Noodle kit offers prepped, fresh ingredients offering four to five servings and 17g of protein per serving. The meal kit cooks in 25 minutes and is filled with flavorful bites of tender USDA Choice Beef Strips, wide egg noodles and topped with a creamy sauce. Available nationally at select retailers.

Tyson® Instant Pot® Seasoned Proteins



For families looking for protein that packs a punch, the Chipotle Seasoned Chicken is sure to become a favorite. The ready-to-cook ingredients are paired with on-trend, flavorful sauces and take about 20 minutes to cook in an Instant Pot®. Fresh boneless, skinless chicken thighs are paired with a mild chili braising sauce to provide five servings and 16g of protein per serving. The result is a delicious, center-of-plate protein that is perfect for shredding and can be enjoyed alongside a favorite veggie or starch. Available at select retailers.

Tyson® Oven Ready Family Size Kits

A quick and easy solution for dinner time, the Roasted Garlic Alfredo Fettuccine Pasta & Chicken kit provides four to five servings and 21g of protein per serving. Ready to cook in minutes, this tasty comfort classic comes with an ovenable tray and is prepped with all you need to put together a mouthwatering meal for the whole family. Available now at select retailers.

For more information on Tyson products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com. Follow the Tyson Meal Kits pages on Facebook and Instagram.

INSTANT POT is a registered trademark of Instant Brands, Inc.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM .

