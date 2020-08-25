Anyone Heard of CBG and CBN?

CBG and CBN are two of more than a hundred rare cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, CBG and CBN are both considered non-psychoactive, meaning they won't make you feel "high." But they do have unique benefits and effects that can enhance the CBD experience when taken in conjunction, which is known as the "entourage" effect. They are also quite effective as stand-alone products.

Korey Stern, CEO of Goat Grass CBD, was motivated to explore the possibility of other highly potent cannabinoids in the cannabis plant after seeing the myriad of benefits from CBD – not only in his customers but in his own household. "We've seen CBD products manifest real results in our own lives," he explains. "They've had positive results on my fiancé's nausea during pregnancy and my dog. There are dozens of cannabinoids at our disposal that can benefit the body in unique ways and serve a healing purpose for optimal health in our lives."

Before we explain what CBG and CBN do, let's talk about how they work. The endocannabinoid system in the body is made up of receptors that help regulate physiological processes such as pain, mood, sleep, digestion and more. Phytocannabinoids like CBG and CBN bind to these receptors and interact with them in a beneficial way. So CBG and CBN can enhance natural healing effects in the body, helping it to do what it does best.

CBG is proving to be as or more effective than CBD in connecting to those receptors in the body – and touts promising results in treating glaucoma, bladder and bowel disease, and slowing the proliferation of cancer cells. Early research also shows CBG may help patients suffering from fibromyalgia, arthritis, migraines, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and Huntington's disease. It's also been known to increase mental clarity, focus and energy, and help with depression.

CBN has primarily been used to help with sleep but is also showing great promise helping patients suffering from epilepsy, pain and inflammation. It's also known as a powerful antibacterial agent that could help in the treatment of MRSA, which is usually resistant to traditional antibiotics. CBN has shown benefits for patients suffering from ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) and other neurodegenerative conditions. It also helps to stimulate appetite and is touted to aid in relaxation, tranquility, and sleep.

According to Stern, producing an effective cannabinoid product is the result of a closely orchestrated process that includes safe sourcing, standardized manufacturing, 3rd party testing, and timely distribution. Many other companies don't bother to reach those higher standards. "Goat Grass stands out from other cannabis companies because of its commitment to transparency, quality and consistency above and beyond the standards of the under-regulated cannabis market," says Korey.

Stern goes on to explain that Goat Grass takes extra regulatory steps with each product they sell. And while CBD, CBG, CBN and other cannabinoid products are federally legal, that doesn't mean they're strictly regulated by the FDA. "Third-party lab testing and other self-regulating actions are critical to keeping our customer safe, so they trust the industry," explains Stern. "The only way to be certain about what's in a product is to look at the product's COA, or Certificate of Analysis. These documents are from independent, third-party labs that guarantee a CBD product is what it says it is, and we always include COAs with all our products."

Goat Grass CBD has taken a bold step in the cannabis industry with the release of their proprietary CBG and CBN Oils – which they have spent that past several months perfecting through in-house Research & Development. This is a step most other CBD companies won't take because this process is expensive and time consuming. However, this investment of time and energy is what makes Goat Grass products unique in the industry. CEO Stern made the decision because he wants Goat Grass to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry and all its possibilities. So he partnered with researchers to manufacture the most effective cannabis products possible. "CBG and CBN products are definitely an underserved part of the market," he says. "Other companies rely on copying existing products, quick branding and CBD's growing popularity to make a quick profit. But what they're missing out on are the unique healing properties in these specialty formulas. This is where our custom formulations and in-house manufacturing work to our advantage in the competitive landscape. Since Goat Grass already has the framework in place for accountability from extraction to packaging, we can easily implement formula changes."

The New Frontier

Goat Grass is also on the research frontier of water-soluble CBD, CBG and CBN products and nano-emulsions. These breakthroughs could dramatically change the CBD industry as we know it. Nanoemulsion involves the use of ultrasonic waves that break down the CBD, CBG and CBN droplets into dozens of tinier droplets, or nanoparticles. Since these nanoparticles are so much smaller than regular droplets, they can travel through mucous membranes in the mouth and esophagus – thresholds that the droplets in oil are too large to pass through. By traveling through these cellular membranes, nanoparticles take a shortcut into the bloodstream, bypassing the internal organs where regular oil droplets go to waste.

As a result, nearly all the active compounds reach the bloodstream to produce active effects, with no waste. This means the maximum beneficial potency of these cannabinoids reach the bloodstream more directly with faster-acting effects. The fact that they're water-soluble means they can be dissolved in a beverage and consumed on the go. According to Frank Horwich, a researcher scientist who works with Goat Grass products, water-soluble products could skyrocket the industry to a new level of consumer convenience. "Water-soluble CBD, CBG and CBN products mean more of the benefits are immediately available to the consumer and they allow for more consistent dosing. They give the consumer a lot more power to choose just how they want to utilize their CBD, CBG and CBN and they can have it in drinkable products on the go. Plus, they have a longer shelf life."

Stern is also developing several "seed to sale" partnerships across the U.S. to streamline the company's supply chain and ensure 100% compliance and reliability. He's also looking at new CBG and CBN products like topicals and edibles – all while adhering to his steadfast commitment to transparency, quality and consistency plus superior customer service.

ABOUT GOAT GRASS CBD:

Goat Grass offers a healthy, all-natural alternative to health and wellness products including all-natural, full spectrum CBD oils (for humans and pets), gummies, capsules, topicals, and other cannabidiol products that deliver powerful benefits. Goat Grass CBD offers the industry standard in product quality, safety and consistency.

The Goat stands for anyone ready to work hard to achieve their goals – not afraid of any obstacles that stand in the way of success – curious and intelligent, exploring new avenues and experiences. The goat embodies the spirit of the company that CEO and Founder Korey Stern exemplifies – to offer a sense of peace, balance, sensuality, vitality and health to help customers "experience life, again." All Goat Grass products are compliant and ready to ship to your door with free shipping on orders over $100. Goat Grass also offers affiliates accounts for those working with businesses.

SOURCE Goat Grass CBD