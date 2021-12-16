Anyone Home Announces Key Promotions

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home Inc. , the industry-leading provider of technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced the promotions of five leaders within the organization.

Recent promotions include:

Derek Lefler , previously the Senior Vice President of Client Services, was promoted to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This is a new role for the company and is a direct result of the significant growth Anyone Home has experienced.

"These five individuals have played invaluable roles in the growth and direction of Anyone Home during their tenures with the company, and we're excited to see each of them advance into more prominent positions where their influence and leadership can have an even greater impact," said Anyone Home CEO Todd Katler. "The vision and dedication brought to the table each day by Arman, Derek, Tina, Nick and Adam have helped to propel our organization forward and establish Anyone Home as a leader in real estate technology solutions."

From their new leadership posts, Anyone Home's recently promoted associates will continue to steer and support the company's cutting edge engagement and lead management tools, and keep clients connected to their customers.

