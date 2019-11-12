Anyone Home to Allow Prospects to Self-Schedule Tours Through Apartments.com

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home Inc., the industry-leading provider of technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, has announced its self-scheduling tour tools will be integrated with ILSs. Starting in December, prospects will be able to book associate-led tours through an Anyone Home client's Apartments.com community listing.

Any apartment community that uses either Anyone Home's Concierge Chatbot or Access Scheduler on its own website will be able to use the tools on its Apartments.com listing. Both tools allow prospects to self-schedule associate-led property tours instantly from any internet-ready device. Anyone Home's API will enable a prospective resident to see a community's live tour-scheduling calendar while on the property's Apartments.com page and directly book a tour. The scheduling tool will then book the tour and will send confirmation to both the leasing team and the prospect. Previously, users could only email the property to request a tour of the community, starting a back-and-forth scheduling conversation.

"Our integration with Anyone Home is a tremendously exciting development," said Dan Russotto, vice president of product for Apartments.com. "We are all about creating a top-notch user experience, and making it as easy as possible for prospective renters to self-schedule a tour with a leasing associate greatly enhances our ability to do that. This will bring powerful efficiency to the apartment-shopping process."

Todd Katler, CEO of Anyone Home, notes the agreement also will make leasing associates' workdays more efficient.

"According to our internal data, 42 percent of all communication between leasing associates and prospects is about scheduling tours or rescheduling missed tours. This shows that associates are spending entirely too much time doing something that can easily be automated," Katler said. "When prospects are able to schedule tours themselves, this gives them the convenience they desire, and it frees up associates to handle other important responsibilities. We are incredibly excited at the opportunity to extend this technology to Apartments.com users, especially when you consider this site is a leading source of lead conversions among ILSs in the multifamily industry."

Apartment communities interested in enabling the new online scheduling tool for their Apartments.com listings can contact OnlineScheduling@costar.com to get started.

About Anyone Home

Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, Anyone Home is the premier contact center and customer relationship management (CRM) solution for the rental housing market, providing the highest level of customer engagement and satisfaction. Anyone Home's combined platform provides unmatched insight into the customer journey that results in actionable analytics.

Solutions include Contact Center, CRM, Access Scheduler and Self-Guided Tours, Concierge Chatbot and Call Analysis.

For more information, visit anyonehome.com.

