Anyone Home's Tina West Named as GlobeSt. 2022 Woman of Influence

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home Inc., the industry-leading provider of property technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced that Tina West, senior vice president of customer success, has been named a GlobeSt. 2022 Woman of Influence.

Tina was recognized for her 25 years of experience in multifamily on both the property management and supplier partner side, giving her a unique perspective on the industry. She was also selected based on her dedication to the multifamily industry and her drive to make a positive impact on communities, residents and the industry as a whole.

"Tina's extensive experience gives her an intuitive understanding of all sides of the multifamily industry," said Anyone Home CEO Todd Katler. "Her multifaceted perspective allows for a realistic and effective understanding of what Anyone Home can imagine and what is attainable for onsite teams to create and implement. Tina has been an invaluable asset to Anyone Home in being able to facilitate a motivated and highly-accomplished customer success team."

Tina was tasked with building an account management team during a period of substantial growth for Anyone Home. She created a framework that helped incoming account managers recognize the value they could build for Anyone Home's clients. Tina's focus was on having her team expand their method of thinking, take a proactive approach toward their roles at Anyone Home, assess client needs and find solutions that would benefit the clients' bottom line and improve the work environment for their onsite teams.

"It is an honor to be among the women recognized as Women of Influence by GlobeSt.," West said. "While multifamily can be challenging at times, I'm very passionate about the industry and its opportunities for growth. As a woman and executive, I feel it's important to give support and help women seek out their individual path, as well."

In addition to the accomplishments in her professional career, Tina became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to allow her to attend to the critical care of her daughter. She is also invested in overseeing activities that are vital to her children's personal growth. Tina hones her expertise in the multifamily industry and continues to build on her passion through long-term real estate investments and as an Airbnb Superhost.

Since 1983, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum has recognized women who have personally had an impact on the real estate market and contributed to the industry via their own successes. This year's winners will be honored at the annual GlobeSt. Women of Influence Awards Dinner in Park City, Utah, and featured in the GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's July/August issue.

