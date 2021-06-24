Anyplace and Cloudbeds Increase Listings for 30+ Day Stays for 22,000 Property Owners Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyplace, a flexible housing marketplace, and Cloudbeds, a hospitality management software company, announced their partnership, to cater to the growing mid-term rental industry.

The partnership comes at a time where consumers are opting for 30+ day stays to join the work-from-anywhere movement as COVID-19 restrictions decrease. According to the Travel Leaders Group survey conducted together with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), 70% of respondents stated that they plan to take a holiday in 2021.

Anyplace and Cloudbeds Partnership

"Connecting the 22,000 rental operators using Cloudbeds directly to people seeking 30+ day stays presents a huge benefit to both parties," said Founder and CEO of Anyplace, Steve Saturo Naito. "It allows operators to reach a whole new audience, creating additional opportunities in the mid- to long-term market, while also providing popular properties to consumers that previously haven't been available for extended stays, such as hostels, B&Bs, and resorts."

Through this partnership, Anyplace will offer managers and operators the ability to easily list their properties, automatically set availability, get a pro bono background check on applicants, and receive instant bookings without any manual touchpoints. Owners and guests also benefit from the full suite of Cloudbeds capabilities, including contactless payments, accounting, 24/7 in-house support and a conflict and resolution service that create better operational and guest experiences.

"Empowering travelers to make informed decisions about their choice of accommodation, including 30+ day stays, is part of Cloudbeds' strategy to provide innovative ways to improve operations and experiences," says Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "Anyplace expands incremental demand for Cloudbeds customers worldwide."

By connecting the Cloudbeds suite with Anyplace, the collaboration facilitates seamless onboarding for any owner and operator currently using Cloudbeds. Now short-term rentals like hotels, hostels, B&Bs, rentals, inns, and other alternative accommodations can gain free and immediate access to a rapidly growing travel segment that opts for monthly stays.

About Anyplace

Anyplace is a flexible housing marketplace, the only one focused on taking care of the entire vetting and booking process, including credit and background checks. By offering 30+ day stays, Anyplace helps property managers and operators fill unoccupied beds with high-quality tenants for greater lengths of time. Anyplace is available across 65 countries in 470+ cities. To learn more about Anyplace, visit anyplace.com.

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the fastest-growing hospitality management platform in the world. Its SaaS platform provides tools to manage better properties of all types and sizes, allowing property managers/owners more time to focus on their guests while building revenue, driving bookings, and increasing operational efficiencies. Trusted by more than 20,000 hotels, hostels, inns, and alternative accommodations in more than 155 countries, the Cloudbeds suite is a fully integrated platform of capabilities designed to help properties unify their management, reservations, and booking systems, grow revenue, and automate workflows with confidence and ease. For more information, visit cloudbeds.com.

Anyplace Inquiries

Nathaniel Amranian

Sr. Partnership Manager

[email protected]

+1-415-367-1438

Cloudbeds Inquiries

Austin Edgington

Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 650-245-0166

Related Images

anyplace-cloudbeds.jpg

Anyplace-Cloudbeds

Anyplace and Cloudbeds Partnership

SOURCE Anyplace, Inc.