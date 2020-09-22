Anyplace and Rentals United Partner as the Only Worldwide Housing Marketplace Optimized for Mid- and Long-Term Stays

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyplace, a flexible housing marketplace, and Rentals United, a channel management solution, announced today their partnership, an industry first for the mid- and long-term stay marketplace. By partnering with Rentals United, Anyplace will connect with over 2,000 property managers who use Rentals United.

The partnership comes at a time where consumers are opting for extended stays over short-term stays due to the impact of COVID-19, with 50% of Anyplace tenants extending their stay after 30 days.

"We're so excited about the partnership with Rentals United," said Founder and CEO of Anyplace, Steve Saturo Naito. "This is our first channel manager integration on the Anyplace platform, and this integration can not only provide a smoother booking process for the customers but it will bring properties that already use Rentals United to our platform."

Through this partnership, Anyplace will offer property managers and operators simple and instant onboarding, the ability to sell on a marketplace dedicated to mid- and long-term stays, and vet, qualify, and screen guests for their properties.

James Burrows, CEO of Rentals United, says, "Rentals United strongly believes in the diversification of distribution strategies for property managers, especially during these challenging times. Partnering with Anyplace then provides our clients with a full set of connections that they require for success."

By connecting the Rentals United channel management platform with Anyplace, the collaboration directly addresses the current needs of the rental industry with a new and seamless process for property managers looking to grow their business with extended stays.

About Anyplace

Anyplace is a flexible housing marketplace, the only one focused on taking care of the entire vetting and booking process, including credit and background checks. By offering 30+ day stays, Anyplace helps property managers and operators around the world fill unoccupied beds with high-quality tenants for greater lengths of time. Anyplace is available across 28 countries in 100+ cities.

To find out more about Anyplace, visit anyplace.com.

About Rentals United

Rentals United is the market-leading enterprise channel management solution in the short-term rental industry. By providing efficient and reliable tools, data and expertise, short-term rental managers can optimize their business model and power growth. Through the Rentals United network, consisting of all the big OTAs as well as top-performing niche sites, higher quality connections will produce better conversions and automation - thus driving new business opportunities and allowing time to focus on what matters. Rentals United is The Channel Manager, charging growth.

If you'd like to know more about Rentals United, visit rentalsunited.com.

