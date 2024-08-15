AnyRoad Introduces First-Ever ROI Measurement for B2C Experiential Marketing

With Purchase Conversions, experiential teams can finally measure the revenue impact of every event and brand experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad, the leading events and experiential marketing platform for consumer brands, announced today the first comprehensive solution for measuring the revenue impact of consumer events and brand experiences. With the introduction of Purchase Conversions, brands will finally have the insights they need to directly tie events to revenue, showing the true return on investment (ROI) of experiential marketing.

Brands are investing more in experiential than ever before, since consumers crave more unique and memorable engagement with the brands they love. But many struggle to accurately prove the impact these investments have on consumers' buying behavior and their bottom line. As a result, it's harder for experiential teams to make the case for additional investment in events and experiences over other, more traditional, marketing channels.

AnyRoad's new Purchase Conversions feature is changing the game for experiential teams, giving them a way to finally prove the impact their campaigns have on revenue, as well as consumer engagement and loyalty, and build an ironclad case for additional budget.

"In working with hundreds of global brands over the last decade, the number one challenge we've heard from them is that there isn't a good way to prove the ROI of their experiential strategy," says Jonathan Yaffe, CEO and Co-Founder of AnyRoad. "With the introduction of Purchase Conversions, we're giving events and experiential teams the ability to clearly demonstrate the success of their campaigns across the business."

AnyRoad's Purchase Conversions feature will allow brands to:

Track post-event conversions and attribute sales directly to experiential campaigns to show clear, financial ROI for every type of event and experience

Get a more holistic view of ROI that encompasses engagement, brand perception, loyalty and revenue metrics

Incentivize consumers to purchase your products directly from events powered by AnyRoad, boosting sales and keeping your brand top of mind post-event

The AnyRoad platform offers events and experiential teams the tools they need to power true brand growth through their experiential programs. The introduction of Purchase Conversions, paired with AnyRoad's full suite of analytics and reporting capabilities, gives them the data and insights to show the full impact of experiential strategy and help them make smarter, data-driven decisions on how to grow their impact.

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading events and experiential marketing platform for consumer brands, helping them significantly increase the impact of experiential on their business. Unlike other event solutions, AnyRoad was built to power experiential across the entire consumer journey – from initial engagement through lifetime loyalty. Brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, and The North Face all use AnyRoad to transform their consumer events and brand experiences into long-term customer loyalty and revenue growth. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

SOURCE AnyRoad