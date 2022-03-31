AnyRoad Welcomes Iain Hassall as Chief Financial Officer

SaaS Finance Leader Set to Take Experiential Tech Startup to Next Phase of Growth Post-$47M Series B

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today announced that SaaS industry veteran Iain Hassall joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this new position, Iain will oversee AnyRoad's finance team during a time of significant growth for the company and the industry as a whole.

AnyRoad recently closed a $47 million Series B funding round after tripling top line revenue in 2021 and retaining 100 percent of its clients - all despite the pandemic's impact on the experiential industry. More than 400 brands delivering hundreds of thousands of virtual, in-person and hybrid experiences every month rely on AnyRoad to optimize their experiential programs and capture meaningful data to forge stronger relationships with consumers.

"As the world shifts from a things economy to an experience economy, more and more brands are turning to AnyRoad to power, measure and scale their experiential programs. We've seen exponential growth over the past few years, even as most experiences shifted to online-only during the pandemic," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of AnyRoad. "Now, with IRL experiences back even stronger than before, it's never been a better time to welcome Iain as our first CFO. We look forward to his wisdom, experience, and tapping his strategic expertise during this exciting next stage of growth for our company."

Iain has a decades-long track record of leading finance and strategy for high-growth SaaS companies, from early-stage startups to established organizations with successful exits. Iain comes to AnyRoad from Astronomer, where he served as CFO, with prior leadership experience at Algolia, Zuora and KPMG. During a nine-year tenure at Zuora, he held a variety of finance, sales operations and strategy roles, helping the company scale from under 100 employees and less than $10M annual recurring revenue to 1,500 employees with $250M revenue run rate and a successful IPO in 2018.

"I love the phase of growth from when a company establishes product-market fit through business scale-up. Building finance and operations teams and structures to support the technology - and customer-facing teams to execute against our opportunity - is critical during this time," said Iain Hassall, Chief Financial Officer at AnyRoad. "There's a generational change happening where consumers are shifting their spend from products to experiences, and companies like AnyRoad that are purpose-built to help brands understand behavior will be the winners as we progress through the 21st century. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be part of this story."

Iain is based out of AnyRoad's San Francisco headquarters. In addition to this new CFO role, the company is actively recruiting for numerous positions in San Francisco; Portland, OR; Athens, Greece; and remote across product, engineering, sales, marketing and customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.anyroad.com/careers .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Diageo, Michaels, Unilever, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

