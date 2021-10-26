AnyRoad Welcomes Iris Hermelin as Vice President of People

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today announced that former Lyft talent and HR leader Iris Hermelin has joined the company as its first vice president of people. In this new position, Iris will lead all aspects of human resources, talent and culture to support the company's expansion around the world.

Iris brings nearly three decades of experience building effective teams and helping technology companies of all sizes scale their culture as they grow. She joins AnyRoad during a time of significant company momentum, as hundreds of brands now turn to the platform to deliver transformative online, in-person and hybrid experiences. The company continues to invest heavily in talent and culture, with plans to double headcount in the next year to keep up with the rise of the experience economy.

"Demand for our platform is skyrocketing as more brands turn to experiences to strengthen relationships with their customers, and we're confident that Iris will build the world-class team needed to support this demand," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of AnyRoad. "Iris offers a perfect balance of operational excellence, a high standard for talent and an empathy that's so rare in the tech industry, and she will undoubtedly take our people organization and recruiting to the next level."

Prior to AnyRoad, Iris served as the head of recruiting and people at Lyft Level 5 (L5), the company's autonomous vehicle division. There, she scaled the team to over 400 people, including many of the world's top artificial intelligence engineers, and led recruiting through the division's acquisition by Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motors Corporation, where she then served as director of people. Previously, she founded and ran a boutique recruiting firm that specialized in hiring for IT companies and also held HR positions at leading technology organizations, including Jive Software.

"With the world opening back up, there has never been a more exciting time to join the experiential industry," said Iris Hermelin, vice president of people at AnyRoad. "I look forward to helping AnyRoad navigate this next stage of growth and preserve the amazing culture that attracted me as a hire in the first place."

AnyRoad is actively recruiting for numerous positions in engineering, sales, marketing, customer experience and product. For more information, visit https://www.anyroad.com/careers .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

