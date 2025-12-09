AnySignal Wins $24M Series A to Transform Mission-Critical Space and National Security Infrastructure

The round was led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from BlueYard Capital, First In Ventures, and other strategic investors.

The funding enables AnySignal to scale manufacturing across a growing portfolio of software and hardware products, including flight radios currently in orbit and next-generation systems for ground and airborne use.

Modern life depends on reliable access to the radio-frequency spectrum, yet many defense and space operators still rely on brittle, single-purpose radios. These legacy systems often fail under congestion, interference, or evolving threats, creating unacceptable risks for satellite communications and national security.

"Failing radios and operational communications breakdowns are less about physics and more about inflexible designs and rigid processes," said John Malsbury, AnySignal co-founder and CEO. "As more satellites, missiles and drones come online, the weaknesses of existing infrastructure become clear. Without modernization, missions and lives are put at risk and we won't meet the growing demands of the space economy and defense readiness."

AnySignal's platform makes spectrum a software-defined resource. By designing the full radio stack - from algorithms and hardware to cloud services - the company said it can deliver new capabilities in weeks rather than years, and allow systems to adapt to attacks without replacing hardware.

"The commercial world has seen huge advances in communications infrastructure, while defense and space have lagged behind," said Ricardo Medina, AnySignal co-founder. "We're modernizing the core building blocks so mission-critical users can finally outpace the threat."

AnySignal is already supporting multiple missions on-orbit, the company said. Over the next year, 12 additional spacecraft are scheduled to launch using AnySignal radios and network services across LEO, GEO and lunar missions.

"Every founder we talk to in space knows AnySignal and sees it as one of the best solutions available," said Mark Suster, general partner at Upfront Ventures. "Backing this team was a no-brainer."

