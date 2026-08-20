AnySignal Wins Space Force Contract for Advanced On-Orbit Communications

AnySignal will conduct on-orbit demonstrations of satellite-to-satellite communications across the Space Force's data network.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnySignal, a vertically integrated software developer and hardware manufacturer of radio frequency infrastructure for space and defense, today announced a U.S. Space Force (USSF) contract to demonstrate space-to-space communications capabilities. The contract focuses on developing and demonstrating a resilient space data transport backbone for the Department of War.

This capability is key for moving sensor data across satellites in near-real time. AnySignal owns the full stack required to deliver at that scale: waveform development, mesh networking, and space-qualified radio hardware, all engineered and produced under one roof.

"Successful space missions increasingly depend on effective space-to-space communications rather than simply communicating with the ground," said John Malsbury, CEO and Co-Founder of AnySignal. "This is a capability that the USSF has identified as vital to our national security and one that we have been working on for years. It is a challenge that perfectly aligns with our mission and capabilities at AnySignal."

On-orbit demonstrations are planned to follow the successful completion of initial capability testing.

This award builds upon AnySignal's existing work with the USSF in advancing resilient MILSATCOM and decentralized mesh networking for contested environments with an architecture engineered to operate when adversaries try to deny, degrade, or destroy U.S. and allied communications in space.

Why AnySignal:

Early validation of satellite-to-satellite communications. Among the first companies to develop a space-rated software-defined radio and complete compatibility testing with the Space Force.





Flight-proven heritage. Several hundred AnySignal radios are deployed across commercial and government missions today. The platform is engineered to operate across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous (GEO), lunar, and human-rated environments.





U.S.-based vertical manufacturing. AnySignal designs, builds, and manufactures every radio at its 22,000 sq-ft facility in Torrance, California, delivering the speed, quality control, production scale, and supply-chain security required to meet demand.

About AnySignal

AnySignal builds mission critical RF systems for space and national security. By owning the entire stack of advanced algorithms, ruggedized hardware, and network, we deliver adaptive, resilient connectivity, sensing, and security that hold up in contested, real-world environments. Space, defense, and commercial customers rely on AnySignal where failure isn't an option.

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SOURCE AnySignal