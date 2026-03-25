United States Space Force Awards AnySignal to Fortify MILSATCOM Against Electronic Warfare

As near-peer adversaries increasingly deploy sophisticated Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities to disrupt allied command and control, the reliance on centralized, rigid satellite links has become a critical vulnerability. AnySignal is addressing this operational gap by delivering autonomous, decentralized communications architecture in the face of adversarial spectrum denial.

"The modern battlespace requires communications infrastructure that is as dynamic and resilient as the warfighters it supports," said John Malsbury, CEO at AnySignal. "AnySignal's Defense platform is moving beyond static links to a self-healing network that autonomously navigates the spectrum to defeat interference."

The effort focuses on maturing and validating the system for operational deployment. At the core of the solution is AnySignal's Defense platform bolstering hardened Military Satellite Communications and the Space Data Network.

How AnySignal's Defense platform is Advancing Resilient Military Communications in Contested Environments:

Autonomous Adaptation - Detects jamming in real time and autonomously adapts to maintain uninterrupted mission communications.

Waveform Agility and Reconfigurability - Allows rapid switching between Low Probability Intercept/Detection (LPI/LPD) waveforms for tactical concealment at the edge and high-throughput backhaul.

Advanced Threat Mitigation - Intelligent radios sense the spectrum and dynamically adjust links, power, and routing under adversarial pressure.

Zero Packet Loss - Autonomous rerouting preserves mission-critical data with no interruption, even in degraded environments.

Strategic Impact and Transition

AnySignal directly supports the Department of War's vision for CJADC2 and the Space Data Network by ensuring reliable, assured data transport across heterogeneous platforms. As integrated defense initiatives like Golden Dome demand continuous, interference-resistant connectivity across distributed nodes, AnySignal provides the resilient communications backbone these architectures require.

About AnySignal

AnySignal is building the backbone of essential, software-defined network infrastructure for defense and space operators in the most demanding environments. The company delivers adaptive, resilient wireless connectivity, sensing, and security infrastructure through a Space-to-Earth platform that combines advanced algorithms, ruggedized hardware, and cloud services. The company's end-to-end radio frequency (RF) platform is trusted by space, defense, and commercial customers for spectrum supremacy to operate reliably in the most demanding environments.

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SOURCE AnySignal