ANYTHING BUT ORDINARY: SPINDRIFT® BRINGS BLOOD ORANGE TANGERINE TO SPARKLING WATER CATEGORY

"Blood Orange Tangerine is a continued affirmation of what we stand for: innovation, always using the best-tasting real ingredients, and celebrating our community of dedicated fans," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "We're especially excited for this launch because the category has never had a Blood Orange Tangerine like this before. We think people will love the incredible flavor and beautiful color; it's endlessly drinkable but tastes really special."

New Blood Orange Tangerine will hit shelves this spring, but as always, the Spindrift community of fans will be the first to try it. Next week, February 28 - March 4, Spindrift will be giving away 1,000 packs of Blood Orange Tangerine every day at random to their most loyal Drifters. To win, consumers must be a part of the Spindrift community and share something about them that's anything but ordinary. And that's not all – on April 28 - the Spindrift community can look forward to an exclusive virtual launch party. Filled with special guests and unique experiences, this event will be limited to 100 community members, selected from those who submit via an "Anything But Ordinary" hashtag during launch. For more information, watch the Spindrift social channels.

"Flavor launches are when we really celebrate our community. All year, Drifters show their commitment to our brand, enjoying our product, engaging with us, and sharing Spindrift with others. This is our way to say thank you and reward them for that love," said Creelman. "I believe the reason we've been so successful is because we put our community first. We had such a strong 2021 because of the Spindrift community, launching our best-selling Lemonade line and our first hard seltzer, Spindrift Spiked. Our community inspires us to innovate and push the boundaries of what a beverage brand can be."

Blood Orange Tangerine is the latest addition to Spindrift's sparkling water line. Spindrift's taste-forward real fruit portfolio includes the new Spindrift Spiked hard seltzers. After its community-first release, Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine sparkling water 8-packs will be available in retail and online later next month. Join the Drifter community at www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and TikTok .

About Spindrift® Beverage Co.

Spindrift® Beverage Co. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, made of just sparkling water + real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and new Spindrift® Spiked is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

