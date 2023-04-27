Anything Possible Brands Announces Chief Executive Officer Retirement

Anything Possible, LLC Announces CEO John Weiss to Retire This Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anything Possible, LLC ("Anything Possible Brands" or "APB") announces the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Weiss effective September 2023.

John Weiss, a former executive with Jarden Corporation (Pure Fishing), joined the executive team as CEO in early 2021 with a multi-year plan to build an organization to support the company's rapid growth. John recruited many new employees who were successful fishing industry veterans. He also led the implementation of a new ERP system, developed and refined key business processes, achieved industry-leading supply chain metrics and professionalized an entrepreneurial company into a formidable supplier of high quality products. The company is well positioned to continue growing with new and existing customers.

Anything Possible Brands is known for innovative, high-quality fishing gear, including rods, reels, rod-and-reel combinations, lures and related accessories. The company goes to market under the brand names of Profishiency, KidCasters and Perfection Lures. The company was founded in 2012 and recapitalized by Promus Equity Partners in December 2020.

"I'm proud of the APB team and their dedication to the company's mission of making the sport of fishing accessible and enjoyable for anglers of all ages and skill levels." says John Weiss. "Together, our team has developed a culture and process to supply our valued retail partners with innovative products and outstanding customer service."

"Promus is grateful for John's decades of experience in the fishing industry. He was instrumental in advancing a fast-growing entrepreneurial company into a leading provider of recreational tackle for adults and youth. We wish him a long, active and healthy retirement." Says Sarah Wuellner, a partner at Promus Holdings.

The company will be launching a search for John's replacement.

