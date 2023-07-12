AnythingIT Empowers Young Minds: Partners with All Star Code for Summer Intensive Coding Program

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "AnythingIT (www.anythingit.com) ," a leading Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) & e-waste solutions provider for over 30 years, is proud to announce its partnership with "All Star Code" in their mission to empower high school-aged young men of color through the Summer Intensive coding program . As a demonstration of their commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities in the tech industry, "AnythingIT" donated 100 laptops, laying a foundation for transformative experiences that will pave the way for lifelong learning and professional development for up to 300 students.

The "All Star Code" Summer Intensive Coding Program is a highly regarded initiative designed to equip students with essential coding skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and leadership abilities. Through a comprehensive curriculum, participants engage in coding exercises, collaborate on real-world projects, and receive mentorship from industry professionals.

"We're excited to collaborate with 'All Star Code' and their commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive tech industry enabling students to immerse themselves in the learning process, explore their passion for coding and unleash their creativity," stated Dave Bernstein, Managing Director of AnythingIT. "

"All Star Code is excited and grateful to collaborate with AnythingIT. This partnership will significantly bolster our capacity to empower young men of color with the skills, networks, and mindsets they need to succeed in the innovation economy and jumpstart careers in tech. Without committed partners like AnythingIT and their overwhelming generosity, our mission would not be possible," said All Star Code Executive Director Danny Rojas.

About All Star Code

All Star Code is a nonprofit organization established in 2013, dedicated to empowering young men of color to explore careers in technology. Its mission is to close the tech entrepreneurship and racial wealth gaps by developing a pipeline of diverse talent. Featuring its flagship six-week Summer Intensive program, All Star Code introduces students to the technology industry through a culturally responsive computer science curriculum. This curriculum emphasizes entrepreneurial skills, industry networking, and fosters a growth mindset.

About AnythingIT

Founded in 1992, AnythingIT is an e-Stewards, ISO14001, & NAID AAA Certified global organization, employing experts in e-Waste, IT reuse, secure DoD data destruction, & IT asset management/ logistics support. With 30+ years of experience in proprietary product valuations, our project managers implement IT asset disposal best practices for global Fortune 1000 companies and enterprise US Government IT organizations.

Media Contact:| James Durante [email protected] (201-475-7300 x355)

SOURCE AnythingIT