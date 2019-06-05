AnythingIT Team to Offer "Cloud Refresh" IT Asset Recovery, e-Waste, and Data Destruction Services Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS)

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. and HERNDON, Va. and SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnythingIT, LLC (AIT) today announced it will leverage the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide IT Asset Management (ITAM), Resale/Recovery, Secure Data Destruction, and e-Waste Recycling services to partners and customers migrating to AWS. AIT will assist partners and customers eliminate liability and recovery maximum resale values.

AnythingIT recognizes that without proper management and planning, legacy storage media and hardware remain a great risk to organizations and agencies once they vacate their datacenter and migrate to the cloud. Additionally, there exists a considerable opportunity to recover resale value on legacy IT devices taken out of production from their legacy datacenters.

"A major liability blind spot exists when customers migrate away from their legacy datacenter environments. In many cases, the disposal of legacy IT is an afterthought once the migration is complete. This program will focus on helping enterprise clients in virtually all vertical segments receive the highest resale recovery value while also eliminating liability and risk in proper e-Waste recycling," stated David Bernstein, CEO, AnythingIT, LLC.

Entering its 26th year in IT Asset Recovery & Recycling as well as its 17th year as a Certified Small Business & US Government GSA contractor, AIT has one of the most extensive past performance records in managing legacy IT equipment for both Public Sector and Commercial enterprise IT environments. AIT also holds the coveted e-Stewards electronics recycling certification which is the highest standard in e-Waste and data security compliance.

AnythingIT will be attending the upcoming AWS Public Sector Summit on June 12th in Washington DC and welcomes the opportunity to meet with Public Sector partners and customers to discuss opportunities to leverage these valuable skill-sets.

Incorporated in 1992, AnythingIT is a US owned and operated certified Small Business & GSA contractor that leverages best practices in e-Stewards regulatory compliant electronics recycling, date destruction, & IT property management. AIT leverages learned best practices with both the public and private sectors. AIT's mission is to provide innovative and viable electronic disposal solutions that promote environmental responsibility and financial value globally.

