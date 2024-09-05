Anytime AI Raises $4M to Build the Leading AI Legal Assistant for Plaintiff Lawyers

Anytime AI's Vision

Co-founded in 2023 by Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, Henry Hu, and Dr. Yu (Hugo) Chen, Anytime AI is revolutionizing the legal industry through the application of cutting-edge generative AI technology. The company's flagship product, AnytimeAI™, serves as a premier AI Legal Assistant, offering a suite of AI-powered tools designed to boost revenue, enhance efficiency, and unlock more client opportunities for plaintiff law firms.

"The future of law is here, and it is powered by AI. Our mission at Anytime AI is to build a trustworthy and powerful AI legal assistant dedicated to various legal professionals, starting with plaintiff lawyers. We are thrilled to have reached this critical funding milestone," said Dr. Teddy Wu, Co-founder of Anytime AI. "This investment will enable us to further develop our technology and expand our capacity to serve more law firms, helping them achieve greater efficiency and results for their clients."

Investor and Legal Industry Support

Anytime AI's innovative approach to legal technology has attracted attention from both investors and legal industry professionals. The seed round was led by Gopher Asset Management U.S. and Kao Family Office, with additional support from various law firms and angel investors, all of whom bring invaluable expertise and strategic insight to support Anytime AI's growth and innovation in the legal sector.

A Unique Solution for Plaintiff Lawyers

Distinguishing itself from competitors, Anytime AI is building a trustworthy and powerful AI legal assistant along with various AI agents specifically designed for plaintiff lawyers. Our unique solution leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) as a Legal Reasoning Engine and integrates them with Legal Workflow Customization and other advanced technologies such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Information Extraction (IE), and Optical Character Recognition (OCR). We address AI risks, including ''AI hallucinations'' and inaccurate results, guiding lawyers to validate AI outputs easily and thoroughly while maintaining client confidentiality and data security. AnytimeAI™ empowers lawyers to perform their daily core legal work activities much more efficiently and effectively, ranging from legal research to document review, and from medical record analysis to demand letter generation, all in minutes instead of hours or days.

Anytime AI's legal assistant has proven to reduce manual efforts by up to 90% and quadruple the capacity of legal professionals, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks and clients. Notably, AnytimeAI™ streamlines workflows in personal injury cases by auto-extracting key data from medical records and police reports and drafting demand letters and interrogatory responses. With hundreds of professionals already using or trial-testing its innovative solutions, Anytime AI is continually expanding its capabilities.

A Milestone Achievement

The milestone $4 million in seed funding is a testament to Anytime AI 's class-of-its-own innovation, marking a significant achievement for the company and further propelling the adoption of AI as a force for good in the legal industry, thereby accelerating justice in society.

Experience firsthand how Anytime AI can help you better serve your clients. For more information about Anytime AI and exclusive access to a free trial, please visit www.anytimeai.ai . Legal professionals can request a demo at: https://www.anytimeai.ai/book-a-free-demo .

About Anytime AI:

Anytime AI, the innovative developer of the premier AI legal assistant for plaintiff lawyers, was co-founded in 2023 by Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, Henry Hu, and Dr. Yu (Hugo) Chen. The company focuses on revolutionizing the legal industry with cutting-edge generative AI technology. Its flagship product, the AnytimeAI™, offers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to boost revenue, amplify efficiency, and unlock more client opportunities for law firms. Learn more at [ www.anytimeai.ai ].

