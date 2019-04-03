Anytime Fitness Expanding Into Germany

Tilk's extensive fitness industry experience includes nine years as the CEO of Fitness First Germany, where, his major focus was to constantly evolve the product and service proposition for its members in a fast changing market. Prior to that, Tilk worked in senior management roles at companies such as TUI/Deutsche Bahn and Bertelsmann, focusing on transforming businesses.

Sensarma is a veteran apparel executive in the branded retail and digital space, with expertise in franchising. Proficient at driving profitable growth, Sensarma also possesses a global understanding of consumer aspirations, having led the global growth of brands like Mexx, Vilebrequin and Wolford.

"A very large portion of the German population wants to lead healthy lifestyles but do not get the right type of support to make important changes," said Sensarma. "Our plan is to bring Anytime Fitness to them in a welcoming and supportive environment, strongly focusing on coaching to make the difference. For our franchisees, there will be opportunities to relate closely with their gym members while running successful small businesses."

TOP GLOBAL FRANCHISE: Video

The fitness industry is extremely competitive in Germany, but Tilk believes Anytime Fitness gyms will thrive.

"Anytime Fitness has improved lives on six continents and we're confident our gyms will be successful in Germany as well," Tilk said. "There are many reasons why Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym chain in the world for 11 consecutive years – and why the business model has flourished in more than 30 countries. Benefits and programming for Anytime Fitness members are constantly evolving and expanding. And Anytime Fitness franchisees truly love what they do. Getting to know your members on a personal level and helping learn to lead healthier, happier lives is a very satisfying way to spend your workday."

The first Anytime Fitness gym in the United Kingdom opened just eight years ago. Now there are more than 160. Similarly, the Benelux market, with over 80 clubs, has been a great success for the brand. The founders of Anytime Fitness predict similar success in Germany.

"We're incredibly pleased that Stefan and Ashish will be introducing Anytime Fitness to the people of Germany," said Dave Mortensen, Anytime Fitness president and co-founder. "We believe they have the fitness industry experience and the consumer satisfaction skills to produce rapid growth. Personally and professionally, we're tremendously impressed and we foresee great things for this dynamic duo – and their franchisee gym owners and members throughout Germany."

SOURCE Anytime Fitness