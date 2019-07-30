Anytime Fitness Flexes Franchise Development Plans in Kentucky

With a positive business climate and several open territories available for development, Kentucky is an obvious and attractive area for continued growth. Specifically, the world's leading fitness brand is looking for motivated franchise partners to develop 15 new locations throughout Lexington and 25 in the southern region of the state including Middlesboro, Williamsburg, Manchester, Somerset, Russell Springs, Glasgow and elsewhere – all through single or multi-unit agreements.

"Kentucky is the epitome of community-focused values. The state's positive underlying business fundamentals and welcoming environment make it ideal for Anytime Fitness' strategic franchise development," said Tim Arpin, VP of Franchise Development. "Kentucky is extremely hospitable – anywhere you go, you'll find a small-town feel, and with active engaged neighborhoods that resonate with the supportive atmosphere of our gyms, Anytime Fitness is surely poised for success."

When members join one Anytime Fitness gym, they gain access to all 4,500 Anytime Fitness gyms worldwide, at no extra cost. Gyms are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are equipped with state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, personal training sessions, and small group programs. Through support and guidance from trainers and staff, and encouragement from a community of members, Anytime Fitness aims to motivate individuals, no matter where they live or their physical fitness level.

"We're not looking to simply grow a franchise brand – we're looking to grow and help individuals reach their specific goals and achieve a healthy, happy lifestyle," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO Anytime Fitness. "We're searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for building relationships and helping others so that we can achieve that vision in communities across the state."

For more information on the Anytime Fitness franchise opportunity, visit www.anytimefitness.com/franchise or call (800) 704-5004.

Interested franchisees who purchase Kentucky territories prior to the end of 2019 will receive a 25 percent discount on the franchise fee, a $10,000 savings on a single territory purchase.

About Anytime Fitness

Healthy doesn't happen on its own. Healthy happens with the right support and encouragement. At Anytime Fitness, coaches and staff truly care – and they take the time to help members lead healthier, happier lives. For 11 consecutive years, Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at 4,500 gyms on soon to be all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all. For more information about Anytime Fitness and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.anytimefitness.com.

SOURCE Anytime Fitness

