Anytime Fitness Makes History: First & Only Franchise with Locations on All Seven Continents; Sets Sail Aboard Antarctica21 Polar Vessel

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness club chain, recently made history with the launch of its Antarctica gym. Onboard Antarctica21's newest cruise ship, Magellan Explorer, Anytime Fitness is now the only franchise – not Subway, not Pizza Hut, not even McDonald's – to have locations operating on all seven continents. Tickets sold out for the Magellan Explorer's inaugural sail in June of 2019, which left shore for its first voyage on Thursday, November 28.

"We're truly taking our mission, 'To improve the self-esteem of the world,' to another level," said CEO and a co-founder of Anytime Fitness, Chuck Runyon. Alongside Dave Mortensen, co-founder and President, the two were onboard the Magellan Explorer during its inaugural sail. "It's something our brand takes incredibly seriously, and it's up to our leadership team to make our vision a reality. Being the only franchise to operate on all seven continents and land a gym on the coldest, windiest, driest region of the world was no easy feat but was a necessary step in contributing to our mission. Having the opportunity to be the featured gym on the one-of-a-kind Magellan Explorer was the perfect way to bring health and wellness to the South Pole."

The gym is equipped with top-of-the-line cardio and strength-training equipment from Life Fitness, along with a wide array of free weights. Every guest aboard the ship will have access to the facility 24 hours a day, allowing the opportunity to keep health and wellness a priority while enjoying their travels.

The Magellan Explorer departed from Punta Arenas, Chile, for a trip spanning 10 days. The itinerary is filled with exploration to help advance research and development of the region. Travelers first cross the famous Drake Passage, a great spot to witness the migration of different sea birds and species of whales. The goal is to explore off ship as much as possible, so guests are able to venture on excursions twice a day to visit scientific research stations, check out wildlife areas, kayak, snowshoe and experience the region to the fullest.

Alongside its Anytime Fitness gym, Magellan Explorer is equipped top to bottom with amenities to help guests feel surrounded by adventure. The vessel was not only constructed for comfort during exploration, but with the environment in mind, as the ship utilizes an energy recovery system to recycle and redistribute heat throughout the ship.

"Magellan Explorer has been designed with input from an international team of polar expedition experts. As the Expedition Leader, it's been an honor and a pleasure to set off to Antarctica on the inaugural voyage of this spectacular ship, a ship that I have helped design," shared Antarctica21's Director of Expedition Operations, Mariano Curiel. "Together with my team, I look forward to welcoming guests on board Magellan Explorer and to introduce explorers to the majestic beauty of the White Continent."

Guests aboard the Magellan Explorer's initial voyage have become a part of history. From anytime to now anywhere – the Anytime Fitness gym provides guests the opportunity to work out and keep health and wellness a priority even while they explore the southernmost continent – sticking to their daily routines, warming up for excursions, building stamina for explorations or providing a space to stretch and recuperate from adventures.

"Our partnership with Antarctica21 is game-changing. Not only have we upped the ante when it comes to accessibility, we're really bringing the vision of Anytime Fitness to life," added Runyon. "Anytime Fitness has come a long way since our first gym opened in Cambridge, Minnesota in 2002. The fact that Dave and I had the opportunity to experience this historic milestone first-hand is almost surreal. But, at more than 4,500 locations on all continents, we continue to push each other to think of even more ways to make health and wellness available to everyone around the globe."

About Anytime Fitness

For 11 consecutive years, Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at 4,500 gyms on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Anytime Fitness gyms are now open in nearly 40 countries. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all.

About Antarctica21

In the early 2000s, a group of friends in Punta Arenas, Chile, came together to develop a new model of Antarctic tourism; one that would provide an alternative to the traditional navigation from South America across the stormy waters of the Drake Passage. Their idea involved combining air and sea transportation: flying over the expansive ocean to deliver travelers to a waiting ship in Antarctica. Clients landed at the Lt. Marsh Airfield on King George Island, Antarctica and spent six days visiting the South Shetland Islands, crossing the Bransfield Strait, and then sailing along the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. More than a decade later, Antarctica21 now offers over 20 air-cruise departures each season aboard three different ice-class expedition vessels. As the leading boutique Antarctic tour operator, Antarctica21 offers the most extensive suite of Antarctic air-cruises in the world while constantly striving to innovate and develop our environmentally-responsible expeditions to the bottom of the world.

