Anytime Fitness' Parent Company Acquires The Bar Method - With Plans To Franchise Worldwide

"We're excited to add The Bar Method to our rapidly-expanding portfolio of franchises, which also includes Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness chain, Basecamp Fitness, a high-intensity class-based fitness concept, and Waxing the City, a franchise devoted to the art of waxing," said Chuck Runyon, Co-founder and CEO of Self Esteem Brands and Anytime Fitness. "All four franchises have tremendous growth potential and provide our members and clients with the finest services available."

The Bar Method was developed by founder Burr Leonard and its flagship studio opened in San Francisco in 2001.

Every Bar Method class starts with a warm-up, upper-body exercises and push-ups in the middle of the room, followed by a sequence of leg and seat work at the barre and core exercises on the floor. The method predominantly uses your own bodyweight for resistance along with a few basic props – free weights, mats and a ball. Clients are continually challenged with endless variations of each exercise. While each class is unique, the method follows a consistent sequence to work the right muscles in the right order, in order to maximize results. Clients of all levels work within their individual limits while receiving encouragement to continually push forward.

"We believe that The Bar Method will appeal to a different type of consumer than those who choose Anytime Fitness or Basecamp Fitness," said Dave Mortensen, Co-founder and President of Self Esteem Brands and Anytime Fitness. "The Bar Method was created under the guidance of physical therapists to ensure it is safe and effective for clients spanning a wide range of abilities, including those with physical limitations and injuries. The Bar Method targets all major muscle groups, alternating between the front and the back of the body. The unique exercises keep clients working long and intensely enough to transform and sculpt the muscles. Active and passive stretching follows each exercise to create a graceful, dancer-like body that is at the same time lean and defined. Clients in their 20s see the results, just as much as our clients in the their 70s."

"Anytime Fitness gyms, meanwhile, feature convenient, 24-hour access, a welcoming, supportive environment and a wide array of coaching programs to personally help members achieve their individual fitness goals. Basecamp Fitness features high-intensity workouts designed for those seeking fast-paced interval training that tests how far you are willing to push yourself – efficient and effective group sessions, for people of all fitness levels, intended to produce strong bodies, hearts and minds."

Jay DeCoons, the CEO of The Bar Method since 2015, will remain with the company, serving as Brand President.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at Self Esteem Brands," said DeCoons. "The Bar Method has already proven to be tremendously popular with franchisees and clients alike. I'm excited to introduce The Bar Method to a much larger audience. That will now be possible. Self Esteem Brands is a worldwide leader in franchising with a veteran staff dedicated to supporting its franchisees."

Likewise, Burr Leonard is excited that The Bar Method will soon be accessible to more people in additional regions around the world.

"For many years it has been my goal to empower clients of all ages and physical abilities to build beautiful, lean, toned and healthy bodies for life," said Leonard. "Self Esteem Brands' franchising experience, and ability to scale rapidly, will enable thousands of additional clients to be the best version of themselves by building strength, grace and poise."

Self Esteem Brands is supported in its expansion efforts by Roark Capital.

"This deal would not have been possible without the support, expert analysis, and advice provided by Roark," said Chuck Runyon. "Roark has been highly collaborative in our pursuit and review of numerous business opportunities for many years, and we look forward to continuing to work with Roark to grow The Bar Method and the Self Esteem Brands platform on a global stage."

About Self Esteem Brands

Improving the self-esteem of the world. That's the lofty goal of Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness franchise; Basecamp Fitness, a leading high-intensity interval training concept poised for rapid expansion; and Waxing the City, an award-winning waxing and personal care franchise. Self Esteem Brands is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions, Healthy Contributions, PumpOne and Franchise Real Estate. Self Esteem Brands seeks to enrich the lives of all of those who interact with our companies in more than 30 countries worldwide. That includes our consumers, vendors, employees, franchisees and the surrounding communities, where more than 4,700 of our independently owned and operated franchises are located. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is actively seeking other innovative business concepts to partner with and franchise.

About The Bar Method

The Bar Method, founded by Burr Leonard in 2000, is an industry leader in barre-based fitness. Built on the body-elongating practice of dance conditioning, the science of physical therapy, the pace of interval training, and its unparalleled teacher training program, The Bar Method is the most targeted and effective barre workout. The company launched its franchise operations in 2008. Today, there are 123 locations in the U.S. and Canada; and an online store offering branded apparel and custom exercise accessories. In 2014, the company launched Bar Online, a membership-based online class series. Self Esteem Brands acquired The Bar Method in 2019 with plans to add new franchised studios worldwide. Based in Minnesota, Self Esteem Brands also owns Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, and Waxing the City.

