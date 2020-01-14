Anytime Fitness to be Featured on Hit CBS Series UNDERCOVER BOSS Weds., Jan. 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness club chain, is gearing up for its feature episode on CBS' award-winning series UNDERCOVER BOSS, airing Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT; 7:00-8:00PM, CT). Disguised in a blonde wig, false eyelashes and over-the-top makeup, Brand President Stacy Anderson embarks on an undercover journey to get an inside-look at the company's franchise operations. Anderson describes the experience as "eye-opening," providing new insights and a profound appreciation for team members as Anytime Fitness continues to grow its global footprint and help millions of members lead happy, healthier lives.

"As we look to evolve and elevate our brand experience to better compete in a growing competitive environment, there are both great assets we have in our clubs as well as challenges that lie ahead of us," said Anderson. "UNDERCOVER BOSS provided an unprecedented opportunity to identify our company strengths and areas for improvements so we can make refinements as we continue on our aggressive growth path. It became clear from this experience that our assets are in our people who care deeply about their members, their employees and their businesses. They are the heart of this brand and it's their caring, coaching and connecting with people, and dedication to our business, that will form the foundation for a strong future."

Since it began franchising in 2002, Anytime Fitness has grown to nearly 5,000 locations on all seven continents, serving more than 4,000,000. Through support and guidance from trainers and staff, and encouragement from a community of members, Anytime Fitness aims to motivate individuals, no matter where they live or their physical fitness level. Anderson was appointed to her current position in 2016 and is responsible for leading the evolution of Anytime Fitness from its pioneering 24/7 convenience model to a more personalized coaching approach, featuring new digital technologies and a broader selection of personal and group training programs. The brand's aggressive growth will continue in 2020 as it plans to open more than 130 locations by year end in the United States and Canada.

In the episode, Anderson is inconspicuously disguised as "Sam," a woman working for a papermill company who was displaced by tech updates and is now looking for her second act career. During her undercover mission, Anderson works as club manager and trainer in various Anytime Fitness gyms. Throughout her journey, she gets the opportunity to learn and grow alongside team members on the front line while also getting an inside-look at the brand from the perspective of the employee, franchisee and customer.

As a result of her UNDERCOVER BOSS mission, Anderson has identified various opportunities for enhancements as the brand enters this period of evolution. This strategic insight will allow Anytime Fitness to fine-tune its operations as it continues to stake its claim as an industry leader in the future of fitness.

"Anytime Fitness is always looking for ways to improve and zero-in on delivering an unmatched member experience, and will continue to push the limits as it grows and innovates – UNDERCOVER BOSS provided Stacy an unparalleled opportunity to help us do so," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO of Anytime Fitness. "As a company, we came away from this experience with an incredible sense of pride for our employees on the front lines. When it boils down to it, it's our people who have helped us grow our brand to what it is today."

For more information on the Anytime Fitness franchise opportunity, visit www.anytimefitness.com/franchise or call (800) 704-5004.

OTHER RECENT ANYTIME FITNESS NEWS: http://anytimefitness.com/press

About Anytime Fitness

For 11 consecutive years, Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at 4,500 gyms on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Anytime Fitness gyms are now open in nearly 40 countries. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all.

About UNDERCOVER BOSS

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

SOURCE Anytime Fitness