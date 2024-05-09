ANYWHERE RECEIVES FINAL COURT APPROVAL OF NATIONWIDE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN BURNETT, MOEHRL, AND NOSALEK ANTITRUST CLASS ACTIONS

MADISON, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) ("Anywhere"), a global leader in residential real estate (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced the Company has received final court approval of its nationwide agreement to settle all claims asserted or which could have been asserted by class members against Anywhere in the Burnett, Moehrl, and Nosalek antitrust class action litigation. The nationwide settlement releases the Company, all subsidiaries, brands, affiliated agents, and franchisees and their agents from ongoing and future litigation surrounding the antitrust claims.

"I am pleased the court has granted Anywhere final approval of our nationwide settlement," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. "This is a significant milestone on our path to put these claims behind us, begin to implement agreed upon practice changes, and move forward with our affiliated agents and franchisees as, together, we continue helping home buyers and sellers move to what's next."

In the settlement, which was first announced in October 2023, Anywhere agreed to provide monetary relief of $83.5 million as well as injunctive relief requiring practice changes in Anywhere Advisors, the Company's owned brokerage operations, which includes Coldwell Banker Realty, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty, for a period of five years. Anywhere has also agreed to recommend and encourage these same practice changes to its independently owned and operated franchise network across the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® brands.

The settlement is not an admission of liability, nor does it concede or validate any of the claims asserted against Anywhere.

The releases by the sell-side class members will not eliminate the pending buy-side litigation, but will reduce the size of the potential, as yet uncertified, class by eliminating claims for buy-side damages by those individuals who also sold a property and are covered by the Anywhere settlement.

