Anywhere365 Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Bregal Milestone

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON and ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365, a leading Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management solution provider, today announced that it has received a strategic investment of €40 million from Bregal Milestone, a pan-European growth capital firm. Anywhere365 will leverage Bregal Milestone's strategic support and capital to accelerate its expansion through both organic growth and buy-and-build activities. The investment by Bregal Milestone is the sixth transaction out of its €400 million fund and marks the first transaction in the Netherlands.

The founder of Anywhere365, Gijs Geurts, will retain a majority interest in the Company. "I am delighted by this collaboration that will enable further growth," Geurts stated. "Bregal Milestone sees the potential of Anywhere365, given our track record of profitable growth of our on-premise and cloud-based Enterprise Dialogue Management solutions for Microsoft-centric contact center applications, as well as managing critical messaging and notifications from IoT devices."

Anywhere365 is an omnichannel Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management platform that streamlines communications for global companies with complex customer service needs. It has more than 1,000 customers in 54 countries, including multinationals such as Philips, Royal Dutch Shell, Rabobank, Société Générale, Nestlé and specialized enterprises such as Swarovski, DHL and USG People. The Company is most known for its global Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud, which uses AI, machine learning and Microsoft Azure to assess, route, and translate customer inquiries on all channels (web, chat, email, voice). By replacing legacy communications systems, Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud drives higher customer satisfaction and increases workforce productivity. Anywhere365 maximizes the use of Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Direct Routing for Cloud Contact Centers and can be natively embedded within CRM and ITSM platforms, such as Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

"We are proud to partner with Anywhere365 for this next phase of growth," said Cyrus Shey, a Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone. "With its flexible suite of applications and deep integration with Microsoft, we believe Anywhere365 is well positioned to capture this large and compelling market opportunity. We look forward to working with Gijs and his ambitious team to further develop their business and drive profitable growth."

Anywhere365 was advised by HVG Law. Bregal Milestone was advised by Loyens & Loeff and Deloitte Financial Advisory.

