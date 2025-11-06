AnywhereBrands Appoints Joe Aquila as Chief Operating Officer as Company Seeks Strategic Investment

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnywhereBrands, the parent company of FishAnywhere.com and HuntAnywhere.com, has announced the appointment of Joe Aquila as Chief Operating Officer, expanding his current role as Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes as the company initiates discussions with potential investors to accelerate the continued growth of its digital outdoor marketplace network.

Joe Aquila | CMO, COO | AnywhereBrands

In his expanded role, Aquila will oversee company operations, platform strategy, and partner development across the AnywhereBrands portfolio. His focus will be on operational scalability and positioning the company for its next phase of expansion.

"Joe has been instrumental in building the AnywhereBrands identity and driving growth across our platforms," said Doug Hughes, Founder and CEO of AnywhereBrands. "As we enter this next stage, his leadership will help ensure we continue to strengthen our operations, enhance our platforms, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners."

Aquila joined AnywhereBrands in 2019 and has led the company's marketing and growth initiatives, helping FishAnywhere.com become the largest US-based online marketplace for guided fishing trips and recently launching HuntAnywhere.com to connect hunters with outfitters around the world.

"It's an exciting time for AnywhereBrands. We've built a strong foundation with proven technology, an engaged user base, and a recognizable brand. As we explore strategic fundraising opportunities, our focus remains on scaling responsibly and continuing to enhance the experience for both our customers and partners," Aquila commented.

About AnywhereBrands:

AnywhereBrands is a digital marketplace platform connecting outdoor enthusiasts with trusted guides and outfitters. Its flagship site, FishAnywhere.com, is the largest US-based online marketplace for fishing charters, with HuntAnywhere.com extending the model to the hunting industry. Built on proprietary booking technology, AnywhereBrands is expanding its "Anywhere" network to simplify how people discover and book outdoor adventures worldwide.

SOURCE AnywhereBrands