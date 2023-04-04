Anyword's AI Writing Platform reaches 1 million users

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyword , the data-driven AI copywriting platform, has reached one million users and is continuing to grow. Anyword's homegrown AI solution is trained on two billion real marketing data points and offers baked-in predictive performance scoring and analytics, making it the go-to generative AI tool for marketers across the world.

This milestone is a significant achievement for Anyword, as it proves that there is a real need for marketers to not only create content at scale, but to create content that converts, engages, and actually moves the needle. With over 85 marketing-specific use cases, including ad copy, social copy, website copy, and email copy, Anyword enables marketers to generate unlimited variations and save time and money on A/B testing.

"Reaching 1 million users is a testament to the power of data-driven AI copywriting and its ability to drive meaningful results for marketers," said Yaniv Makover, CEO and co-founder of Anyword. "Our technology is making a real difference in the bottom line for businesses of all sizes, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformational change. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower marketers to achieve their goals."

Marketers using Anyword have seen an average increase in conversion rates and engagement of 30%, making it a valuable asset for any business looking to improve its bottom line. "With our platform, we have moved beyond just generating copy, to generating copy that supports your marketing goals and initiatives," added Makover.

The marketing industry has seen a rapid transformation in recent years, with AI-powered content generation becoming more prevalent. Anyword's vision is to provide industry-leading tools for marketers to make a significant impact on their businesses, and they are delivering on that vision at an unprecedented pace.

About Anyword

Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Generation Platform that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real-time. Over one million marketers trust Anyword to manage all their copy, and see an average 30% lift in performance.

Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2021, and in its most recent funding round, secured $21 million led by Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors. To learn more about Anyword, visit anyword.com .

