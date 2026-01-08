ANZ Fleet Management Market worth $1.76 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the ANZ Fleet Management Market is projected to grow from USD 0.76 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period.

ANZ Fleet Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.76 billion

USD 0.76 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.76 billion

USD 1.76 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 18.3%

ANZ Fleet Management Market Trends & Insights:

The market is experiencing strong growth owing to stringent vehicle safety regulations and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

By component, the services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

By fleet type, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By powertrain, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By vertical, the construction & mining segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The fleet management sector in Australia & New Zealand is experiencing a faster adoption of automation across daily operations. Fleet operators are incorporating technology into their maintenance planning, dispatch, and route planning processes. Automation is helping fleets operate more efficiently. It also supports better cost control and establishes clear operational decisions. Systems can handle routine actions with greater consistency and speed. The adoption of fleet management solutions is increasing as operators focus on simpler workflows and increased productivity. These changes are making automation a standard requirement rather than an optional upgrade across fleets in the region.

By vertical, transportation & logistics segment to lead market during forecast period

By vertical, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fleet management market in Australia & New Zealand. Long intercity routes, combined with agricultural and mining activities, significantly increase driving distances, making fuel efficiency a critical priority. Volatile fuel prices and tightening national and state emissions targets are accelerating the adoption of advanced fleet management tools to improve vehicle utilization and control costs. Route planning systems that combine live traffic data with historical performance support fuel-efficient routes. Driver behavior monitoring, enabled by vehicle sensors and in-vehicle feedback, further reduces fuel use and wear. Diverse operating conditions, ranging from remote areas to densely populated urban centers, are also driving demand for resilient connectivity and efficient last-mile transportation solutions.

By solution, performance management segment to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period

The performance management segment in the fleet management market in Australia & New Zealand is expected to witness the highest growth rate among solutions during the forecast period. Expanding fleet sizes across public mobility and resource sectors, combined with stricter safety requirements, are driving demand for scalable systems. Operators require tools that support a diverse range of vehicle types and increase compliance complexity without increasing administrative workload. Performance management platforms enable vehicle health monitoring and automated reporting across long-distance freight and urban delivery operations. The integration of vehicle telematics with maintenance providers, leasing partners, and fuel card systems is becoming increasingly important. Practical deployment, resilient connectivity for remote operations, and support for electrification targets position performance management solutions as a strategic investment for efficiency, compliance, and cost control across the region.

Top Companies in ANZ Fleet Management Market:

The Top Companies in ANZ Fleet Management Market include Trimble (US), Geotab (Canada), Bridgestone (Japan), Inseego (US), Solera (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Fleetcare (Australia), SG Fleet (Australia), FleetPartners (Australia), EROAD (New Zealand), Bonnet (New Zealand), Smartrak (Australia), Custom Fleet (Australia), FleetCheck (Australia), and E-Fleet Care (Australia).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the market.

