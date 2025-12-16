Anza Launches Novel Transformer Procurement Service to Bring Transparency and Efficiency to Substation Equipment Sourcing

Industry veteran, Felicity Lunden, to lead the new business line

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anza , a leading energy storage and solar development and procurement platform, announced the launch of its Transformer Procurement Service, a groundbreaking service designed to streamline how developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, and data center developers procure medium- and high-voltage transformers.

The new service will be led by Felicity Lunden, Anza's newly appointed Director of Transformer Procurement. She brings over a decade of experience and a proven track record of more than 65 substation procurements across the U.S., most recently at Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group (QISG).

Until now, transformer buyers have had to rely on limited supplier networks and manual processes, often spending weeks assembling vendor lists and navigating unpredictable lead times and price fluctuations. Existing distributors provide partial visibility but lack the market-wide view, lead time transparency, supply chain data, and contract intel that Anza delivers.

"Transformer procurement has long been one of the most opaque and time-consuming processes in the power industry," said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "Developers, EPCs, and project owners are spending upwards of weeks to assemble vendor lists, chase quotes, and navigate unpredictable lead times with little market visibility. By combining Felicity Lunden's unmatched expertise with Anza's data-driven service, we're giving customers the transparency, supplier intelligence, and speed they need to make informed decisions and accelerate projects."

The transformer supply chain has become a bottleneck for renewable developers. This bottleneck is severe, with long lead times; medium voltage 9 weeks to 1 year and high voltage 2-4 years. Furthermore, the procurement process is opaque, leading to massive price variances with wildly different quotes for identical specifications. In addition, transformer prices have been rising rapidly over the last 3 years, and tariffs and country of origin restrictions create additional challenges. Anza's Transformer Procurement Service aggregates market-wide, comprehensive data on available products, suppliers, and supply chain origins, including:

Quote response time, engineering drawing approval, and time-to-site metrics Specification Reviews: Review technical specifications and suggest changes to optimize outcomes.

Manufacturing origin, tariff exposure, and component sourcing Vendor comparison: Cost, delivery risk, and performance benchmarks across a network of 45+ MV/HV suppliers.

The process of creating a vendor contact list for an RFP, which typically takes buyers many weeks, becomes a 30-minute exercise with Anza. Most critically, the use of pre-negotiated Supplier Purchase Agreements (SPAs) drastically reduces contracting time, saving customers an estimated 2–6 months. ITC Safe Harbor: Given the urgency, especially with the solar July 4, 2026, deadline approaching and limited options remaining for 2025/2026, Anza helps support ITC safe harbor qualification. Our active RFP process enables rapid deployment, which is crucial as components needed for Safe Harbor are seeing lead times of 18-20 weeks.

"I've spent much of my career helping teams navigate the realities of transformer procurement, and I know how high the stakes are when delays or supply chain surprises hit," said Felicity Lunden, director of transformer procurement at Anza. I'm proud to lead this new business line, building on my experience and track record of successfully managing 65+ substation procurements. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about giving developers, EPCs, and project owners the foresight they need to plan projects with confidence. By bringing transparency to a process that's historically been fragmented, we're helping our customers move from reactive problem-solving to proactive, data-informed decision-making."

Anza's procurement team has supported over 8 GW of PV and 7 GWh of BESS purchase orders in the past five years. The new transformer service builds on that foundation, expanding Anza's reach from solar and storage into critical grid infrastructure.

To introduce the service and share insights on transformer procurement best practices, Mike and Felicity will be hosting a live webinar on January 15, 2026. Register here.

About Anza

Anza is a revolutionary platform that empowers solar and energy storage equipment buyers and developers to use advanced data and technology to see more options, reduce risk, increase project profits and save massive amounts of time. Anza enables clients to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data and using manual tools. They can access real-time pricing and extensive technical, trade risk, counterparty, and contract term data from more than 95% of the U.S. module supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar module analytics enable users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly evaluate products based on production and installation costs. Its energy storage lifecycle cost and capacity maintenance analytics provide a lifetime view across AC and DC-integrated storage products. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer and developer make optimal design and procurement decisions.

Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2023, Anza launched as a standalone company, furthering its mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com .

