Anzen Specialty is Anzen's new AI enabled marketplace now available for brokers to transact executive liability insurance nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anzen, the AI platform for underwriting and reducing the world's corporate risk, announced the launch of its Anzen Specialty Marketplace, delivering on the promise to serve as the premier one-stop solution for all things Executive Risk.

Founded as a Management Liability MGU and risk management platform, the addition of a Specialty Lines Marketplace was the intuitive third piece to the "one-stop solution", providing clients with an expansion of products and options through Anzen's preferred network of carrier partners.

Anzen's marketplace model stems from a powerful blend of traditional insurance industry expertise (the Anzen staff brings 80+ years experience in specialty lines) and new school technology efficiency, making it easier to transact complex business without compromising depth of coverage and valuable placement insights.

Anzen handles all forms of Executive Risk business, including D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, Crime, as well as Cyber Risk, Tech E&O and Professional Liability. Submissions are as easy as one click of an email or filling out a short digital application. The Anzen team, supported by its proprietary AI brokerage and underwriting platform, takes care of the rest.

"We want brokers and companies of all sizes to only think of Anzen when needing management liability, cyber, or professional liability products," says CEO Max Bruner. "We've mapped the process end to end, from simplifying the applications, integrating with key business systems to streamline follow-on underwriting requests, and using AI to pre-underwrite risks as we receive them, map the risk appetite of dozens of carriers, compare quotes, and help close coverage faster and more efficiently. AI supports every step of our product to speed up the process and enable our team and underwriters to offer the highest quality expertise and support in the industry for these specific risks."

About Anzen:

Anzen (meaning "safety" in Japanese) Insurance is a team of technology and insurance professionals with years of experience building enterprise software, tech enabled financial services, and insurance distribution. Backed by the world's leading technology investors, Anzen works with both leading insurance carriers and niche markets to offer the highest quality executive liability solutions for U.S. companies of all sizes and types – D&O, Employment Practices, Fiduciary, Crime, Cyber, and Professional Liability. www.anzen.com

