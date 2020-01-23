Anzu Partners Completes Raise of its Second Venture Capital Fund at $190M

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO and TAMPA, Fla. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anzu Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm that invests in breakthrough industrial technologies, today announced that it has successfully completed fundraising for its second venture capital fund, Anzu Industrial Capital Partners II L.P. and AICP II Limited, at $190 million USD (Anzu Industrial Fund II). Similar to Anzu's first fund, which closed in December 2017 at $128 million USD, Fund II is investing primarily in U.S. and Canada-based private industrial technology companies that innovate in manufacturing, materials, monitoring & measurement, and modeling.

Anzu Partners' senior leadership comprises Managing Partners David Michael, David Seldin, Whitney Haring-Smith, and John Ho, PhD, who has been promoted to Partner. The Anzu professional team of 36 staff includes eight PhDs in technical disciplines. The fund's investors include institutions, family offices, and individuals across the U.S. and overseas. The firm has offices in Boston, MA, San Diego, CA, Tampa, FL, and Washington, DC.

"We are delighted that the support of our investor community has allowed us to close our second fund well above our original target," said David Michael, Managing Partner. "We have a relentless focus on the breakthrough technologies that will enable tomorrow's industries. Within this theme we continue to see a strong pipeline of investment opportunities, and we aim to be the investor of choice for the best early stage companies in these areas."

As part of Fund II, Anzu recently made investments in:

BioSkryb ( Durham, NC ) – BioSkryb develops genomic amplification technologies that deliver higher coverage and fidelity for various gene sequencing applications, such as single cell genomics.





( ) – BioSkryb develops genomic amplification technologies that deliver higher coverage and fidelity for various gene sequencing applications, such as single cell genomics. Boston Microfluidics ( Cambridge, MA ) - Boston Microfluidics develops simple and intuitive blood collection devices designed to enable personalized medicine worldwide.





( ) - Boston Microfluidics develops simple and intuitive blood collection devices designed to enable personalized medicine worldwide. GelSight ( Waltham, MA ) - GelSight develops portable, non-destructive elastomeric 3D imaging systems used to improve quality control processes in aerospace, automotive and other high-value industries. Its systems provide detailed and rapid surface measurements through a technology originally invented at MIT .





( ) - GelSight develops portable, non-destructive elastomeric 3D imaging systems used to improve quality control processes in aerospace, automotive and other high-value industries. Its systems provide detailed and rapid surface measurements through a technology originally invented at . immunoSCAPE ( Singapore ) - immunoSCAPE provides a proprietary immune profiling solution, focused on high-dimensional profiling of T-cell populations by antigen specificity and phenotype, for use in the development of immunotherapies and therapeutic vaccines, and as a companion diagnostic.





( ) - immunoSCAPE provides a proprietary immune profiling solution, focused on high-dimensional profiling of T-cell populations by antigen specificity and phenotype, for use in the development of immunotherapies and therapeutic vaccines, and as a companion diagnostic. NTX Bio ( Santa Fe, NM ) - NTX Bio develops a cell-free process to produce biologics of high purity, stability, and low cost. The firm has the world's first fully recombinant cell-free system based on thermophile strains and using continuous flow bioreactors.





( ) - NTX Bio develops a cell-free process to produce biologics of high purity, stability, and low cost. The firm has the world's first fully recombinant cell-free system based on thermophile strains and using continuous flow bioreactors. Sofregen ( Medford, MA ) - Sofregen is developing an advanced platform of products based on silk protein - also known as fibroin - that has been shown to have unique properties for tissue support and regeneration.





( ) - Sofregen is developing an advanced platform of products based on silk protein - also known as fibroin - that has been shown to have unique properties for tissue support and regeneration. Solchroma Technologies ( Somerville, MA ) – Solchroma builds full color, reflective digital displays for the smart cities of the future. Its proprietary system produces a vivid, dynamic, and reflective display that does not require an internal light source and consumes only 1% of the energy of existing LED-based displays.

Dr. John Ho has been promoted to Partner after joining the firm in 2016. John received his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and was instrumental in leading investments in Fund I and Fund II companies, including 6K, GelSight, NTX Bio, OTI Lumionics, Solchroma, TeraPore, and Zeteo Tech. John spearheaded the development of Anzu's presence in greater Boston, where the firm recently opened a 17,000 sq. ft. integrated R&D, manufacturing, and flexible office space for its portfolio companies.

To learn more about Anzu Partners, Anzu Industrial Fund I and II, and its portfolio companies, please visit https://anzupartners.com .

About Anzu Partners

Anzu Partners is a venture capital and private equity firm that invests in breakthrough industrial technologies. Anzu teams with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital and deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit https://anzupartners.com . On Twitter: @anzupartners .

Disclaimer

Anzu Partners is providing this press release for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy an interest in any fund managed by Anzu Partners. The interests in the Anzu Industrial Fund have not been recommended, approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or by the securities regulatory authority of any state or of any other U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdiction, including but not limited to Canada, nor has the SEC or any such securities regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Investment in any security involves substantial risk. This press release only provides a partial list of the investments made by Anzu Industrial Fund and does not purport to list all investments made by, or that will be made by, it. Anzu Partners is under no obligation to update any of the information set forth herein. Additionally, no guarantee is being given that any investment recommendation made by Anzu Partners will be profitable. This press release includes forward-looking statements that represent Anzu Partners' opinions, expectations, believes, intentions, estimates, or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect Anzu Partners' view and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those described by such statements due to various factors, including those beyond Anzu Partners' ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Anzu Partners does not guarantee that the events described in this press release will happen as described.

