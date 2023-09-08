AOA NOW Orthopaedic Immediate Care Now Open

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, P.A. is proud to announce the opening of AOA NOW - Orthopaedic Immediate Care, open 7 days a week.

AOA NOW caters to sudden or urgent orthopedic injuries to help patients avoid a trip to the Emergency Room. AOA NOW provides immediate care for sprains, strains, fractures, and other injuries at a fraction of the cost than a trip to the emergency department.

Dr. John Childs, a board certified orthopedic surgeon with AOA NOW states, "We believe it is important to provide the community of Wichita with an option for urgent orthopedic needs. AOA NOW allows patients to be seen quickly and improves access to our fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons."

Patients who visit AOA NOW will have same-day access to orthopedic specialists and the ability to schedule quick follow-up appointments. Our team of physicians provides treatment for shoulder, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, and foot and ankle injuries as well as dislocations, strains, sprains, ligament and tendon tears, broken bones, sports injuries, and lingering joint pain.

To learn more about AOA NOW Orthopedic Immediate Care or get in touch with the team, contact them at 316-631-1600.

