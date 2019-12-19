AOAC approves Neogen's Soleris® for Enterobacteriaceae

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) has received approval from the AOAC Research Institute for its Soleris® for Enterobacteriaceae (EBAC), which is designed to help prevent harmful bacteria from contaminating food, pet food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products.

The AOAC's Performance TestedSM Method Certification (No. 121901) provides independent validation of the ability of the Soleris for EBAC test to accurately detect EBAC in a wide variety of sample types. EBAC are a large family of Gram-negative bacteria, including several genera containing well-established human pathogens, such as Salmonella, Escherichia (e.g., E. coli), Yersinia, Shigella, and Klebsiella.

"We are pleased to receive this approval," said John Adent, Neogen's president and chief executive officer. "It comes as the result of a lot of hard work on the part of Neogen's R&D and validation groups. Our Soleris test was again shown to produce rapid and accurate results — allowing for quicker product releases, which improve profitability."

Soleris for EBAC can return results in as little as 18 hours, and requires less technician time than traditional methods.

Soleris is an automated, rapid optical system for the detection of microbial contamination based on an innovative application of classic microbiology. The optical assay measures microbial growth by monitoring pH and other biochemical reactions that generate a color change, as microorganisms in the broth grow and metabolize nutrients. The results are monitored by the system providing an alert for samples that are out of specification.

AOAC International is a globally recognized, independent forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards.

In September, Soleris for EBAC received certification from MicroVal — an international certification organization for the validation and approval of alternative (confirmation) methods for the microbiological analysis of food, beverages and water. A MicroVal certificate shows that a proprietary method performs equally well as the reference method.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing, and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

CONTACT:

Jason Kircos, Neogen Corporation

517/372-9200, jkircos@neogen.com

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

