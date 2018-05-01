AOAC INTERNATIONAL Announces New Executive Director

"AOAC INTERNATIONAL is privileged to have a Board composed of the best executive leadership for advancing solutions in the development of microbiological and chemical standards and methods," said AOAC INTERNATIONAL President DeAnn Benesh. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, we are eager to work with Dave Schmidt in his new role as Executive Director," said Benesh. "Dave has an impressive background in global food safety, and I am eager to work with him on opportunities to advance the leadership of this outstanding organization. I wish Dave much success and look forward to assisting him in his new role."

Incoming Executive Director David Schmidt said, "I look forward to building upon AOAC INTERNATIONAL's successes as we continue to collaborate with our members and the U.S. and global community pursuing science-based solutions through validation and adoption of standards and methods."

Schmidt is a globally recognized leader and former CEO of the International Food Information Council & Foundation, science-based communication organizations on food safety and nutrition, and is fluent in many of the ingredients, compounds, and organisms for which AOAC sets analytical standards. He has a successful track record of leading teams and managing budgets of similar size to AOAC in a responsible and collaborative manner. He has built several partnerships and relationships while simultaneously leading both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) organizations. Schmidt has experience attracting Federal and private sector grants to support mission-based programs. Earlier in his career, he also served at the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

ABOUT AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL (www.aoac.org) is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. AOAC standards are used globally to promote trade and to facilitate public health and safety.

