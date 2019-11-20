AOBA Poll: DC, Montgomery County Residents Face Housing Affordability Challenges

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of District of Columbia and Montgomery County residents call housing affordability a major problem or crisis, a new public opinion survey commissioned by the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA) finds. Residents don't view the problem as intractable, but rather as requiring a comprehensive solution.

Residents from both jurisdictions agree top actions for local government to resolve the problem are: Provide local-government-funded rental assistance to help more people afford their rent; and build affordable housing on government-provided public land in partnership with the private sector, with a streamlined approval process. A majority also called on local governments to establish a public comment process to prevent individuals from unreasonably blocking new housing; and reduce property taxes to offset housing preservation costs.

The AOBA-commissioned survey by OpinionWorks queried 853 randomly selected DC and Montgomery County registered voters October 16 - November 2.

82 percent of District residents describe the supply and affordability of housing as a major problem or crisis needing immediate attention. Housing affordability is their #1 concern, above crime and education. 52 percent of Montgomery County residents also view housing affordability in their top three priorities.

More than 80% of residents in both jurisdictions cited stagnant wages and the high cost of land as the top two factors driving the crisis. More than half also cited: new people moving to the area; government-imposed regulations; aging apartments needing renovation; and opponents delaying or blocking new apartments.

"Increasing operating costs can be attributed to the rising costs of utilities, property taxes, labor and maintenance, which have outpaced inflation for years," said AOBA Executive Vice President Peggy Jeffers. "This is an unsustainable dynamic for residents in Washington, DC and Montgomery County. Solving the housing affordability crisis will take a comprehensive approach with public, non-profit and private sectors working together. AOBA is working with all stakeholders to identify concrete, actionable solutions."

Survey results, methodology, and graphics are posted at: https://www.aoba-metro.org/advocacy/aoba-poll-dc-and-montgomery-county-residents-agree-on-housing-affordability-issues-needed-actions

AOBA members are owners or managers of commercial and multi-family residential properties, and companies providing products and services. AOBA members' combined portfolio is approximately 185 million SF of commercial office space and 360,000 residential units in DC, Maryland and Virginia, including 78,000 in DC and 73,000 in Montgomery County.

