AOBiome Therapeutics Announces Election of Dr. Jun Wang as Chairman of the Board of Directors

"On behalf of the AOBiome Board of Directors and its leadership team, we enthusiastically welcome Jun to his new role as the company's Chairman. Throughout his Board tenure, Jun's expertise and clear vision was of great value to us in formulating and overseeing the overall development strategies and business plans of the company, which led to a successful diversification of our development pipeline," said Todd Krueger, President and Chief Executive Officer of AOBiome.

AOBiome is currently advancing six clinical trials of proprietary, topical and intranasal formulations incorporating a single strain of beneficial AOB, Nitrosomonas eutropha. The company is also seeking to expand its proprietary development approach to explore and develop additional microbiome programs.

Dr. Jun Wang is the founder and CEO of iCarbonX, a company leading the post-genomic era by creating a platform for digitizing, analyzing, and understanding life. Prior to founding iCarbonX in 2015, Dr. Wang was the CEO and co-founder of BGI (previously known as the Beijing Genomics Institute), one of the world's premier research facilities committed to excellence in genome sciences. During his tenure at BGI, Dr. Wang managed three rounds of fundraising totaling approximately $1 billion, and acquired the U.S.-based public company Complete Genomics. He has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and has been recognized with numerous awards and citations. In addition to his role at iCarbonX, Dr. Wang serves as Ole Rømer Professor at the University of Copenhagen. He received a B.S. in artificial intelligence and a Ph.D. in bioinformatics from Peking University.

"The early successes of our clinical programs have set course for our rapid expansion," stated James Heywood, AOBiome Founder and Board Member. "Pairing Jun's vision with Todd's tactical expertise, AOBiome will continue to seize this moment and significantly accelerate our clinical programs to prove the full value of AOB to human health, and further diversify our pipeline."

"I am honored to serve as the Chairman of AOBiome's Board of Directors at this important time for the company," said Dr. Wang. "Microbiome-based therapies are accelerating at a very fast pace with many new potential applications. AOBiome has propelled its programs forward, leading and innovating unique approaches with its AOB, including industry-first intranasal administration in multiple applications. I look forward to the continued progress of the company."

About Ammonia Oxidizing Bacteria (AOB)

AOBiome's AOB platform is a patented, proprietary, topical and intranasal formulation incorporating a single strain of beneficial AOB, Nitrosomonas eutropha. The platform is designed to repopulate the skin or nasal microbiome with AOB. Once deployed, AOB produce nitric oxide, a signaling molecule known to regulate inflammation and vasodilation.

About AOBiome Therapeutics

AOBiome Therapeutics is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on transforming human health by developing microbiome-based therapies for local, nasal and systemic inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2013 by PatientsLikeMe founder Jamie Heywood and MIT Chemical Engineer David Whitlock, AOBiome is advancing a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage therapeutic candidates. The company's portfolio includes six clinical-stage programs: A Phase 2b study to treat patients with acne vulgaris, a Phase 2 trial to reduce elevated blood pressure, a Phase 2 study to treat patients with atopic dermatitis, a Phase 2 study to treat episodic migraines, a Phase 2 study to study rosacea, and a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in allergic rhinitis, as well as earlier-stage preclinical programs targeting diverse inflammatory indications. Learn more at www.aobiome.com.

