AOBiome Therapeutics Granted Composition of Matter Patent for its Clinical Candidate B244

- The newly issued patent covers Composition of Matter for AOBiome's proprietary strain of Ammonia Oxidizing Bacteria (AOB), along with additional claims pertaining to a variety of related methods including use thereof in changing a composition of a skin microbiome of a subject, inhibiting microbial growth on a subject's skin, and treating or preventing a skin disorder.

- AOBiome's clinical candidate B244 has demonstrated clinical efficacy on multiple therapeutic indications including: Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis and associated Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus, and mild-to-moderate Acne Vulgaris

- AOBiome is currently preparing for its Phase 3 trials for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and associated Pruritus (Itch).

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc. ("AOBiome"), a leading clinical-stage biotech company focusing on inflammatory conditions, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a composition of matter patent, EP Patent No. 3132021, with claims focused on its proprietary strain of beneficial AOB, in the class of Nitrosomonas eutropha. The base patent term extends until April 15, 2035, excluding patent term extensions or coverage in additional related patent filings.

The proprietary strain is delivered via a simple to use topical spray. Once deployed on the skin, AOB convert ammonia to nitrite, which is known to have antibacterial properties, and to nitric oxide, a signaling molecule known to regulate inflammation and vasodilation. It has also been demonstrated that this strain of AOB can reduce the inflammatory and pruritic cytokines, including IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IL-31 which are hallmarks of atopic response.

The Company completed a Phase 2b study of 547 patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and associated moderate-to-severe pruritus. B244 showed continued durability of treatment effect and separation from placebo post-treatment of 41.1% reduction in itch from baseline at 8 weeks, 4 weeks after the last dose. This and other clinical trials have also demonstrated the unique safety profile of B244, with no treatment related SAE's reported on any of the over 1,000+ patients that have participated in its trials.

The EP approval also provides patent coverage in Hong Kong. This patent follows on other related issued composition of matter patents in Japan, Canada, India and Australia. AOBiome has also been granted patents for the use of AOB on the treatment of Acne, Eczema, Rosacea and Psoriasis along with other patents covering manufacturing, quality assurance and product delivery.

"Getting a composition of matter patent speaks to the unique aspects of this proprietary strain of AOB which has shown superior growth, stability and metabolic activity when compared to other strains. This coupled with our existing issued use patents for the entire class of AOB gives us a unique position in the marketplace" says President & CEO, Todd Krueger.

About B244

AOBiome's B244 platform is a patented, proprietary, topical formulation. Once deployed, B244 produces nitric oxide, a signaling molecule known to regulate inflammation and vasodilation. B244 has been observed to be safe and well-tolerated in clinical studies to date.

Additionally, recently published immunology data demonstrates that B244 can reduce the inflammatory and pruritic cytokines IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IL-31. See full article at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-93299-1.

About AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.

AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc. is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on transforming human health by developing topical therapeutics for inflammatory conditions. AOBiome is advancing a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage therapeutic candidates. Learn more at www.aobiome.com.

