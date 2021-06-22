AOCM NAMES DISTINGUISHED FINANCIAL NEWS CONTRIBUTOR "THE COW GUY" TO ADVISORY BOARD Tweet this

Shellady has a wide range of technical and trading expertise in the cash, futures, equities and commodities markets throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He is a longtime international financial news contributor on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, Fox Business, BBC and SKY.

As an advisory board member, Shellady will provide strategic advice on the branding of AOCM and its growth strategy. His financial knowledge and insight will help to accelerate AOCM's business and market awareness.

AOCM is an investment manager that specializes in alpha-generating opportunities in volatility. The company's background in volatility trading is built on a foundation of over 100 years of combined options experience coupled with proprietary analytics. By dynamically assessing and understanding risk, AOCM iteratively refines its processes to carefully structure and manage option portfolios to achieve alpha optimization.

