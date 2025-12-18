AODocs Document Management Solution Certified for SAP Cloud ERP

AODocs' AI-powered, cloud-native platform enhances ERP applications with advanced document management, security, and compliance capabilities.

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AODocs, a leading enterprise document management platform, today announced the SAP integration certification of its platform for SAP® Cloud ERP (S/4HANA®).

By integrating natively with SAP, AODocs delivers modern, scalable document control for SAP environments without the cost and complexity of custom code. Organizations can create, attach, access, and manage documents directly within SAP while relying on a secure, cloud-based repository that adapts as business processes and SAP systems evolve.

"AODocs enables SAP customers to modernize document management while seamlessly maintaining the integrity of their core systems," said Stéphan Donzé, CEO and Founder of AODocs. "By letting teams build and update their document processes with minimal SAP customization, our connector reduces maintenance costs and simplifies SAP version upgrades. It delivers enterprise-grade governance and a straightforward, efficient user experience for managing business-critical content."

The AODocs–SAP Connector enhances compliance with consistent version control, granular permissions, and audit-ready traceability—all fully aligned with SAP workflows. It offers a cost-effective alternative to custom development or legacy DMS tools, improving user adoption and reducing long-term maintenance requirements.

Through built-in AI capabilities, SAP customers can also automate classification, data extraction, document review, and summarization. This accelerates SAP-related processes, removes manual bottlenecks, and turns operational documents into actionable intelligence.

Together, SAP and AODocs provide a scalable, secure, and AI-ready foundation for enterprises looking to increase productivity and modernize their document-driven operations.

In addition to SAP, AODocs' built-in API enables seamless integrations with leading business applications like Salesforce and other enterprise systems. Such flexibility ensures organizations can easily connect their document management processes across their entire technology ecosystem while accelerating their digital transformation initiatives.

To learn more about AODocs' solutions for SAP visit:

www.aodocs.com/products/sap/

About AODocs

AODocs is a leading enterprise document management platform that transforms how organizations manage, process, and secure their business-critical documents. Founded in 2012, AODocs provides an AI-powered, cloud-native alternative to legacy document management systems, enabling organizations to maintain control while improving collaboration and accelerating productivity gains. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Paris, London, and San Francisco, AODocs is committed to helping enterprises get more value from their enterprise data, files and content.

Learn more at www.aodocs.com

SOURCE AODocs