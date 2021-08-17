AODocs Joins Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that AODocs , the only SaaS Business Process and Document Management platform designed for and built on top of Google Drive and Workspace, is No. 2114 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Most of the products available today on the enterprise content management market have been built on outdated technology that is inflexible and expensive to maintain; this is much like current telecom operators whose backbone was designed for landlines, hindering the deployment of 5G networks," says Stephán Donzé, CEO of AODocs. "AODocs, on the contrary, started in the "5G" era and brings a cloud native, agile, easy-to-deploy alternative to legacy document management platforms. Increasingly, companies are feeling the urgency to modernize business processes, gain more agility and leverage new technologies like machine learning. This has fueled our growth, as recognized by this Inc. 5000 ranking."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Their average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added over 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About AODocs

AODocs' document management platform enables Google Workspace customers to take full advantage of their collaboration suite, with the guardrails required for governance, compliance, consistency and operational success. Leveraged by customers such as Google, Equifax, Veolia Water Technologies and Essilor, AODocs replaces outdated, legacy document management systems, covering 80M documents this year and reducing time-to-value by at least 2X. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 and is used by and recommended by Google. For more information, visit AODocs.com or follow @AODocs on Twitter.

