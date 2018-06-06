AODocs Unwraps AOBox To Extend Google Drive Across Teams And Collaborators

Available at launch for both Enterprises (AOBox Enterprise) and SMBs (AOBox Pro), AOBox is designed to tackle a common headache: companies and individuals using G Suite and other Google tools are often working with networks of customers, partners and suppliers who are not on G Suite. This can create chronic issues around version control and security. The most common resulting scenario is that workers and teams turn to workarounds, often called "shadow IT," to overcome file sharing limitations. Even if these "rogue" workarounds are conducted on widely adopted platforms like Box and Dropbox, G Suite-based companies face long-term issues around risk, compliance and cost control.

AOBox empowers teams and collaborators to reconcile differences in file management, file sharing, and collaboration platforms. Uploaded files are added by AOBox to the Google Drive folder and downloaded files are read by AOBox from the Google Drive folder in which they're stored. Meanwhile, file and folder owners can access an audit trail containing the detailed activity of the external users accessing their content. Anyone can open the Google Drive files shared with them via AOBox by authenticating their existing Office 365, Outlook, Facebook, LinkedIn, Windows Live, or AOBox account. AOBox also eliminates the need for "rogue" accounts created by employees on their personal accounts to work around sharing limitations.

"At AODocs, we believe it's possible to provide security and processes without limiting collaboration or sacrificing user experience, and this applies regardless of the content and collaboration platforms," said AODocs CEO Stéphane Donzé. "By allowing G Suite users to securely share their Google Drive files with anyone, AOBox improves the end user's collaboration experience while helping the company maintain confidentiality and compliance. You can have your cake and eat it too!"

Major features of AOBox include:

Secured Workspaces: Non-Google users can access and/or upload files in selected Drive folders. Activity Tracking: Users can monitor activity in shared files and folders by utilizing a detailed audit log.

Non-Google users can access and/or upload files in selected Drive folders. Users can monitor activity in shared files and folders by utilizing a detailed audit log. Real-time Collaboration: Teams can trust they are working on the latest version of documents with external partners and collaborators.

Teams can trust they are working on the latest version of documents with external partners and collaborators. Cost Reduction: Companies can avoid paying for additional licenses from other software vendors.

Companies can avoid paying for additional licenses from other software vendors. Risk Reduction: Teams can eliminate file duplicates created when a file stored in Google Drive is copied to other platforms to be shared with non-Google users.

About AODocs

AODocs is the only document management platform built for G Suite, bringing Google Drive's unique user experience, performance and reliability to enterprise business applications and document workflows. AODocs makes it simple to replace legacy document management systems like SharePoint and OpenText, automate business workflows, and comply with industry standards and records management regulations. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Atlanta, Paris, London and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans having decades of experience in enterprise search, document management and PLM. AODocs' patented document management platform is one of the first Google Recommended Partner Solutions for G Suite. Learn more at www.AODocs.com.

