AOG Living Appoints Kristin Burton as Head of Capital Markets to Drive Strategic Growth and Investment Expansion

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AOG Living, a national leader in multifamily development, construction, and property management, has named Kristin Burton as Head of Capital Markets. The strategic hire strengthens the company's ability to scale its platform, deepen institutional relationships, and accelerate investment across its growing national portfolio.

Kristin Burton

Kristin brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience, with a career spanning banking, institutional finance, and one of the world's largest multifamily operators. Over the course of her career, she has structured and supported more than $10 billion in debt and equity transactions, building a reputation for aligning capital with high-performing real estate opportunities.

"Kristin is a critical hire for AOG Living as we continue to expand our portfolio," said Ricardo Rivas, CEO of AOG Living. "She brings not only deep expertise in capital markets, but also long-standing institutional relationships that will immediately enhance our ability to access new capital, pursue development and acquisitions opportunities, and help position AOG Living for its next phase of growth."

In her new role, Kristin will lead capital markets strategy, overseeing investor relationships, capital raising, and the structuring of both debt and equity across AOG Living's development, acquisition, and construction initiatives. She will also play a key role in introducing new institutional partnerships, further enhancing the firm's already successful third-party property management and construction services.

Kristin began her career at Washington Mutual, later acquired by JP Morgan, where she served as a commercial real estate analyst and ultimately a client executive working with Houston-based real estate clients. She joined Greystar in 2015, initially supporting European finance efforts before transitioning to the North American direct business. During her tenure, she led debt and equity originations and structuring efforts, ultimately serving as Managing Director of Finance through 2025.

"I'm excited to join a well-respected, Houston-based multifamily firm with a strong track record of delivering quality product and long-term value," said Kristin. "I look forward to being a part of the company's growth and working with AOG Living's leadership team who are committed to doing business based on the core values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin is actively involved in the community, supporting organizations such as Hope Beyond Bridges and Family Promise. She has served on the NMHC Finance Board (2024–2025), is a former member of CREW Houston, and was recognized with the 2023 Bisnow Houston Women Leading Real Estate Award.

About AOG Living

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 30,000 apartment homes and 150+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving.com.

Media Contact: Carrie Saks

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SOURCE AOG Living