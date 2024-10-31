AOG Living Breaks Ground on Novum Capital View in Austin, Texas

Firms Begins their Second Development Project in the 55+ Market

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AOG Living has broken ground on their second active adult community, Novum Capitol View in Austin, Texas, adding an additional 168 units to its growing development portfolio across the nation.

Left to Right: Kenneth Schaper (Superintendent) Michel Aviles (Project Engineer) Paul Riley (President, AOG Construction) Toni Boyette (Regional Manager) Ricardo Rivas (CEO) Justin Hunt (Associate) Sherri Swope (Senior Project Manager) Novum Capitol View

Developed by AOG Living and financed by CBRE, Novum Capitol View is slated for completion in late 2025. The 55+ luxury community is located at 9009 Capitol View Drive in Southeast Austin and offers a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Designed by architects Humphreys & Partners, the community will offer amenities such as weekly programming and activities, saltwater pool, dog park, community gardens, putting green, grilling station, yoga/aerobics room, hair/nail salon, fitness center, multi-purpose activity room, theater and game lounge, and air-conditioned storage units. AOG Living will also provide management for Novum Capitol View.

"We're excited to leverage our experience in construction and development of Class A properties as well as our management experience of both Class A and senior living communities with our new, active adult community platform," said Justin Hunt, Investment Associate at AOG Living." AOG Living Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Rivas continued, "This project represents AOG Living's ongoing expansion and dedication to serving diverse housing needs. We look forward to bringing our quality standards, community-driven values, and innovative property management as we expand our footprint in the Austin area." For more information visit aogliving.com .

About AOG Living

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving.com .

