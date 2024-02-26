AOG Living Breaks Ground on The Evergreen at Whisper Valley

Firm Develops First Multifamily Community within the Master-Planned Community of Whisper Valley in East Austin, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AOG Living has broken ground on The Evergreen at Whisper Valley – the first multifamily development within the 2,067-acre, master-planned community of Whisper Valley in East Austin, Texas, developed by Taurus Investment Holdings .

Carla Bremauntz, Investment Associate, AOG Living; Jeff Travillion, Travis County Commissioner Precinct 1; Dr. Annette Tielle, Superintendent, Del Valle ISD: Gabe Lerner, Managing Director, AOG Living; Ricardo Rivas, CEO, AOG Living; Douglas Gilliland, Managing Director, Taurus Investment Holdings- Developer of Whisper Valley; Kristen McLean, Lender, Gulf Capital Bank; and Dick Sadka, Lender, Cadence The Evergreen at Whisper Valley

Developed by AOG Living and designed by The Sage Group, the 348-unit, Class A community is targeted to open in the spring of 2025. The Evergreen at Whisper Valley is located at 16601 East Braker Lane, just off SH-130 and FM 973, in Whisper Valley with convenient access to downtown Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and close to major area employers such as the Tesla Gigafactory Campus, Samsung, and Amazon.

"We are so excited to start construction on the first, high-quality rental option for both professionals and families within the thriving Whisper Valley master-planned development that has traditionally only been offered for sale," said Gabe Lerner, Managing Director for AOG Living. "Our top priority is to maintain the extremely high standards of construction already established in the Whisper Valley development as we expand our development and management footprint in the Austin market."

The Evergreen at Whisper Valley, financed by Cadence Bank, will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplan options with best-in-class interior features, smart living technology, and designer upgrades. The multifamily community will be built to adhere to the National Green Building Standards (NGBS) Bronze criteria and the Austin Energy Green Building (AEGB) 2-star rating.

"We're thrilled to have The Evergreen as our new neighbors," said Douglas Gilliland, managing director at Taurus Investment Holdings. "Today marks a huge milestone for Whisper Valley as we kick off the first multifamily component in the community. A mix of housing is critical for achieving great places to live. It's smart growth and serves the varied needs of today's diverse households."

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse with solar panels, game room and catering kitchen, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-inspired pool with oversized cabanas, electric car charging stations, grilling areas with gazebos, expansive dog park with agility course, washing stations and social areas, resident business center, beer garden, and bicycle workshop. In addition, The Evergreen at Whisper Valley residents will have access to Whisper Valley's 600-acre public park with 12-foot wide concrete trails, 8-foot wide nature trails, open fields, natural outdoor amphitheaters for concerts, restrooms, picnic areas and more.

Whisper Valley is the largest sustainable master-planned development in the nation to use new geothermal infrastructure and solar photovoltaic panels to create single family homes that are zero energy capable. At build out, Whisper Valley will also include 7,500 single family and multifamily residences, garden office, retail villages offering restaurants, boutique shopping, grocery and neighborhood services as well as three on-site Del Valle ISD schools. A new state- of- the- art Del Valle high school is currently under construction and will open in August 2026 at 8200 Taylor Lane.

About AOG Living

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving.com .

About Whisper Valley

Whisper Valley is a zero-energy capable master-planned community in East Austin developed by Taurus Investment Holdings , LLC. Made up of over 2,000 acres, there are more than 400 homes already at Whisper Valley, with plans for 7,500 total residences at build out. As the largest green housing community in the nation, Whisper Valley will include single family and multi-family residences, village style retail and neighborhood services, restaurants and commercial.

Established in 1997, Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC is a global real estate private equity firm headquartered in Boston, MA. The firm focuses on strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, opportunistic and development opportunities. Taurus' fully integrated real estate operating platform has acquired or developed more than 70 million SF of commercial space across industrial, multifamily, office, mixed-use and renewable energy sectors totaling ~$11 billion in value.

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-679-1782

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Orion Group