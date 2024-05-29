AOG Living Tapped to Manage NOVU New Forest

Firm Further Expands its Growing Management Portfolio in the Houston Market

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AOG Living (AOG) has been tapped to manage NOVU New Forest, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, Texas. The firm is further expanding its growing management portfolio and strong presence in the Houston market.

Located at 6301 Pale Sage Drive, NOVU New Forest Apartments are situated near Beltway 8 and Highway 90, just northeast of downtown Houston. The pet-friendly community is close to major area employers, retail, entertainment, and dining options.

Pool area at NOVU New Forest Resident lounge at NOVU New Forest

NOVU New Forest, owned by Cougar Properties Inc., offers residents one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with a wide array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength training, picnic areas with grilling stations, fire pit, resident lounge with catering kitchen, billiards table and arcade, coffee and tea bar, theater room, onsite dog park, business center, as well as valet trash service, optional storage units and garages.

"This is our first multifamily community we are managing for Cougar Properties, Inc., and are excited to embark on this new partnership," said David Nargang, President of AOG Living. "We are grateful for their trust and faith in our management team and look forward to deepening our presence in the Houston area and expanding our portfolio in Texas and throughout the nation.

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving.com.

