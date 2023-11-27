AOHWV ANNOUNCES HR/IT AUTOMATION SERVICE TO TRANSFORM WORKPLACE

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOHWV is thrilled to unveil latest offering of an HR/IT Automation Service. This service is designed to revolutionize workforce management, streamline operations, and drive productivity in small and medium sized businesses.

As businesses and agencies across industries face the challenges of onboarding/offboarding employees granting and restricting access constantly across many cloud applications, efficient management, and automation between these two processes is necessary and mandatory.